Big Brother 26 cast delay frustrates many fans

The Big Brother 26 cast takes over primetime this summer on CBS, and fans want to know who is playing the game this time.

During older seasons, the houseguests would be revealed around a week before the first episode. It created buzz and it let fans familiarize themselves with the players.

But with the newer seasons, the producers have been holding back the cast lists until right before the first episode airs.

Not knowing the players when the season premiere arrives in a few days, many Big Brother fans have taken to social media to share their frustrations.

It’s particularly difficult when the show doesn’t come out and announce exactly when it will happen, leading to the hope that a cast list could drop at any moment.

What we do know is that the players have been selected, they have been sequestered, and the media blitz will happen in the 48 hours ahead of the first episode.

Big Brother fans want to know the BB26 cast names right now

Social media has been flooded with fan posts from folks who want to see the BB26 cast list.

“Checking Twitter every 20 minutes to see the #BB26 cast still hasn’t been released,” wrote one fan.

“Big brother holding onto the cast reveal: #BB26,” joked one post as it shared a video of Whoopi Goldberg’s character donating a check during the film Ghost.

“Still no cast release… DO SOMETHING @JCMoonves#bb26,” declared one post that had a video of Felicia Cannon asking for help.

Felicia was on the Big Brother 25 cast, and the video in question comes from when her social media account was hacked.

More Big Brother fans post about the BB26 cast list

“Why is @CBSBigBrother waiting SO long to drop the cast??? We will NOT wait #BB26,” asked another X user.

“Me waiting impatiently for the #BB26 cast reveal. I’m going insane right now,” wrote an impatient fan. They included a GIF from a BB23 cast member (Whitney Williams).

One fan recently posted a short video of a very frustrated Da’Vonne Rogers pacing the backyard of the Big Brother house.

“As I suspected, the cast reveal will not be Friday or this week at all. It will be on MONDAY #BB26,” they wrote.

More news and notes from Big Brother 26

The Big Brother 26 season premiere is on Wednesday, July 17. The second episode arrives on Thursday, July 18.

Julie Chen Moonves just revealed the BB26 cast is split. It means we won’t see everyone during the first episode. This is a shift from recent years, but it could provide some added drama.

It was also revealed that the BB26 cast has a 17th houseguest. This will throw a wrench in the plans of the first 16 folks, much like Cirie Fields did on BB25.

Some bad news is that the Big Brother Live Feeds are delayed. We won’t get to see the live move-in or all the conversations from the first night.

Cory Wurtenbeger from BB25 says the decision is “catastrophic” for the fans. He is correct in stating that fans will miss some of the action.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+, including the new winter spin-off Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.