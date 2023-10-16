Big Brother 25 spoilers: Results from the Secret HOH Veto Meeting

Big Brother 25 has set its final nominees for BB Comics Week.

Two twists were introduced, shaking things up for the eight remaining houseguests.

It started with the players battling for the Power of invisibility.

Jag Bains became the new Head of Household and was allowed to keep it a secret.

But Jag likes to talk and immediately shared the information with Matt Klotz.

Jag later shared the information with several other houseguests as well.

Blue Kim and Felicia Cannon were nominated for eviction.

Double Veto summary for Big Brother 25

Saturday (October 14) was also busy for the BB25 cast.

Two players were able to win the Power of Veto, raising the chances that drama would surface.

Blue Kim won what sounded like an epic Veto Competition. The challenge will be featured on the October 17 episode.

But Jag Bains also won a Power of Veto, setting up some intriguing scenarios.

This meant Jag and Blue would each have a chance to save someone at the Veto Meeting.

After Blue won her Power of Veto, Jag told her about being the secret HOH.

She was excited about the news, but Blue wouldn’t forget that Jag put her on the block.

Winning a challenge finally allowed Blue to talk strategy from a power position.

felicia tells cirie that blue wants america and bowie jane out so they can be in the final 5 with jag and matt. #bb25 pic.twitter.com/hJNa26GsGV — BB Lion🦁 (@BBLionOteV) October 16, 2023

What happened at the Week 11 Veto Meeting for Big Brother 25?

The Veto Meeting happened on Monday (October 17). It caused the Big Brother feeds to be down for a while during filming.

Blue used her Power of Veto to save herself from the block.

Jag used his Power of Veto to save Felicia Cannon from the block.

The Secret HOH (Jag) then made Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez replacement nominees.

Cory or America will become the second BB25 jury member.

Cameron Hardin will soon have company at the jury house.

The Eviction Ceremony with Cory and America on the block happens during the October 19 episode.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday at 10/9, Tuesday at 8/7c, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.