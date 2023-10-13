Big Brother 25’s Cameron Hardin reveals who he thinks is playing the best and worst game

Cameron Hardin is doing his Big Brother exit interviews today after finishing ninth place.

A 6-0 eviction vote sent Cameron to the BB25 jury house.

What shocked some viewers was Bowie Jane being the person who took out Cameron.

Bowie Jane and Cameron had worked together for much of the season, but she went in a different direction recently.

Cameron didn’t play in the Veto Competition (OTEV), and a plan to get him out was put into play.

Fans will see Cameron again on finale night when he helps decide the Big Brother 25 winner.

Cameron Hardin talks about his Big Brother regrets

“I 100 percent regret having not pulled the trigger on Cory. Looking back I should have known how against the decision Jag was,” Cameron responded when asked if he regretted not going after Cory in Week 9.

Cameron had nominated Felicia Cannon and Mecole Hayes with a plan to backdoor someone. But he got talked out of it by Jag and didn’t go after Cory.

Jag Bains and Cory Wurtenberger were named as the houseguests playing the best game. Cameron offered much praise as he discussed a coming showdown between Cory and Jag.

When naming the person playing the worst game, Cameron joked about it being himself due to where he was sitting. He later said Felicia was “kinda floating in the wind” when he answered further.

Cameron’s full interview with Sharon Tharp is shared below. He also touches on his experiences with Izzy Gleicher.

After Cameron got evicted, the houseguests played in a secret Head of Household Competition.

As Julie Chen Moonves indicated, the Power of Invisibility has been released on the house.

A new Secret HOH was revealed on the live feeds, and they have the power to stay in the shadows all week.

The Invisible HOH also revealed their Big Brother target for eviction, so the stage has been set for chaos and paranoia.

