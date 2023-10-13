Big Brother 25 spoilers: Secret HOH reveals eviction target

The new Big Brother 25 Head of Household has been revealed.

And they have also spoken about the latest eviction target.

But that new HOH is also invisible.

Julie Chen Moonves announced that the Power of Invisibility has been given to a BB25 cast member.

The power enables the HOH to remain in the shadows, possibly leading to exciting gameplay.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

The remaining houseguests competed for that power late Thursday night (October 12).

The Secret HOH takes over

Jag Bains revealed on the live feeds that he is the new Head of Household.

This is Jag’s first time in power, and now he gets to nominate two people for eviction.

Jag already told Matt Klotz that he is HOH and was also thinking about telling Bowie Jane.

Trusting Matt with this secret is a big deal. It strengthens the alliance but also increases the chances of Jag getting revealed.

On Friday (October 13), Jag will reveal his nominees for eviction. The nominations are done secretly and allow Jag to stay in the shadows.

Jag speculates about the 2nd secret power #bb25 pic.twitter.com/lnCgs9vI3k — 🔥 BigBrotherXtra 🔥 (@BigBrotherXtra) October 13, 2023

A plan from the Secret HOH

Blue Kim is the target this week.

Jag spoke about targeting her last week and has already spoken to Matt about doing it this week.

Two scenarios have been considered for the Nomination Ceremony. The first is to nominate Felicia Cannon and Cirie Fields. The endgame would be to backdoor Blue.

Another scenario involves simply putting Blue on the block. She would likely sit next to Felicia. This would make the intent of the HOH pretty clear.

Gameplay could get messy with the Power of Multiplicity.

Julie Chen Moonves revealed that this new power will impact the Veto Competition.

It could mean that two people can win the Power of Veto.

Two people with a Veto Necklace could mess up Jag’s plans, but he has several options this week.

Footage of the Secret HOH Competition will air on Sunday’s episode (October 15).

Previous episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

And live feed coverage is available through Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Here are the updated BB25 episode dates and times for October.

More from Big Brother

Outside the house, Janelle Pierzina accused a former friend of pre-gaming ahead of Big Brother 22. All-Stars from the past played in that season. Cody Calafiore won over Enzo Palumbo on finale night.

New rumors suggest producers are working on an all-winners season of Big Brother to debut this winter.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.