Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who won Secret HOH?

A new twist was introduced to Big Brother 25 for Week 11.

Host Julie Chen Moonves announced Thursday night (October 12) that the Power of Invisibility would arrive.

Cameron Hardin also got voted out and became the first BB25 jury member.

This is a twist from Big Brother Canada, and the Head of Household secretly gains power.

The secret increases chaos in the house and often leads to intriguing gameplay.

Once an HOH has been decided, they can keep it a secret.

But suspicions usually take place right away during a week like that.

Who is the Secret HOH on Big Brother 25?

The Big Brother live feeds were down for most of Thursday evening.

It was apparent that the remaining houseguests were playing an individual HOH Competition.

It wasn’t until the early morning hours of Friday (October 13) that the latest Big Brother 25 spoilers became obvious.

Jag Bains has the Power of Invisibility.

Jag has become the HOH for the first time this season, giving him the power to take out another target.

He revealed the secret to Matt Klotz and stated he wanted to tell Bowie Jane about it.

Letting Bowie Jane know that he has the power could increase trust in their new alliance.

More to come from the Invisible HOH

A Nomination Ceremony will take place on Friday. This is where Jag’s nominees will be revealed.

The houseguests won’t know it was Jag who put them on the block, so there will be much chaos as people try to figure it out.

His plans could be upended depending on how future powers impact the game this week.

Julie also stated that the Power of Multiplicity will have houseguests seeing double at the Veto Competition. It might mean that two people can win the Power of Veto, which could shape who winds up on the block.

Jag has several directions he can go with the Week 11 nominees. But if he follows previous plans established with Matt and Bowie Jane, Blue Kim could be a backdoor target.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.