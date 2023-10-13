Big Brother 25 spoilers: First jury member revealed, power dynamic to shift?

Big Brother 25 spoilers now include the name of the first jury member.

A new person took power this past week, with Bowie Jane winning her first challenge.

Bowie Jane nominated Felicia Cannon and Cirie Fields for eviction, but Jag Bains won the Power of Veto.

Previous episodes have indicated that Bowie Jane didn’t want to backdoor Cameron Hardin, but the live feeds told a different story.

When Jag won the POV, Bowie Jane was seen celebrating with him and other houseguests.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Jag saved Felicia from the block, and Bowie Jane named Cameron the replacement nominee.

A mess before the eviction vote

Cameron revealed to Cirie and Blue Kim that he had been working with Jag and Matt Klotz to create a wedge against everyone else.

Blue and Cirie figured out (too late?) that Jag and Matt were now running the game, even while throwing HOH Competitions.

Would Cory Wurtenberger begin working with Blue rather than her going after him for eliminating Jared? Week 11 could get interesting.

#BB25 Blue tells Cirie that America told her Matt and Jag are coming for her. She's not sure if she should believe it. But if they're saying her name – why wouldn't they let her know?

Cirie tells Blue she needs to win HOH. Blue agrees. pic.twitter.com/uwncOAGWPG — BB Live Updaters (@BBLiveUpdaters) October 12, 2023

Who got evicted from Big Brother on Thursday night?

America Lopez, Blue Kim, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Jag Bains, and Matt Klotz were the houseguests with votes in Week 10.

They had to decide between voting out Cameron Hardin or Cirie Fields.

Matt voted to evict Cameron, Blue voted to evict Cameron, Felicia voted to evict Cameron, Jag voted to evict Cameron, America voted to evict Cameron, and Cory voted to evict Cameron.

By a vote of 6-0, Cameron Hardin was evicted. This is the second time he has been evicted unanimously from Big Brother 25.

Is he done? Will we see a Jury Battle Back Competition? Stay tuned!

Cirie DR: So I got Cory & America wanting to go after Matt & Jag, and then there's Matt & Jag wanting to go after Cory & America. Y'all go ahead and go after each other, while Cirie just sneaks her way to the end, like she always does. #bb25 pic.twitter.com/fbeDDQK0V0 — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) October 13, 2023

More from Big Brother

A former Big Brother winner is cheering on Bowie Jane this season. They were ecstatic when Bowie Jane won the HOH Competition.

On the live feeds, a BB25 houseguest talked about wanting “to go home” as soon as possible. But they are going to tough it out.

Outside the game, Jared Fields and Izzy Gleicher just reunited. They held a Fields Family reunion and will come back for finale night.

Meanwhile, Hisam Goueli celebrated Jared’s eviction with a social media post. Both former players got sent home before the jury phase.

And Janelle Pierzina blamed a former friend for BB22 pre-gamming. There were many rumors about pre-gamming ahead of Big Brother: All-Stars 2.

The things we take for granted being able to hear, I feel for Matt and how much harder it is to play Big Brother bc it is a game of whispers. He’s done a great job and the majority of his HGs have helped him along the way #BB25 pic.twitter.com/GEfr5IjhSm — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB25 (@89razorskate20) October 13, 2023

Previous episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Here is the updated BB25 episode schedule for October.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.