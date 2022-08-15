Big Brother 24 TV schedule update: A Double Eviction is coming

The Big Brother 24 cast has some big primetime episodes coming up soon. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 24 TV schedule has some important dates coming up on the calendar, and that includes a two-hour episode and a big Double Eviction night.

A number of the episodes will also be dedicated to the new House Split twist that is coming. This is going to split the BB24 cast in half and have the groups playing in different games.

But first, there are several nights to get through for Week 6 of Big Brother 24, where the stage is set for the first member of the BB24 jury to be decided.

Meanwhile, the last person to get evicted is making waves–Daniel Durston is still sharing false stories about Taylor Hale.

Daniel isn’t the first person evicted this season to blame his behavior on other houseguests, and he may not be the last one either, because Terrance Higgins has been saying some really ugly things about Taylor Hale.

Will Terrance take personal responsibility?

The producers and Julie Chen Moonves are definitely going to have a lot of material for the season finale episode.

Updated Big Brother 24 TV schedule

Below is the list of upcoming episodes for Big Brother 24 and what nights they will be airing on CBS.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Episode 16: Sunday, August 14 at 8/7c – Week 6 HOH Competition and Nomination Ceremony

Episode 17: Wednesday, August 17 at 8/7c – Week 6 Veto Competition

Episode 18: Thursday, August 18 at 9/8c – Two-hour eviction episode and introduction of new twist

Episode 19: Sunday, August 21 at 8/7c – First days of twist footage presented

Episode 20: Wednesday, August 22 at 8/7c – More footage of twist revealed

Episode 21: Thursday, August 23 at 9/8c – Double Eviction night for Big Brother 24 cast

Spoilers from Big Brother 24

A lot of Big Brother spoilers from the feeds can be read here, as the houseguests have been busy over the past few days. It includes who won the Power of Veto and what might happen at the Week 6 Veto Meeting.

For fans who haven’t been on social media lately, “JasMean” was trending due to the behavior of Jasmine Davis inside of the Big Brother house. She has been looking for preferential treatment, and not everyone is on board with that.

To catch up on any previous episodes of Big Brother 24, they can all be streamed using Paramount+. That’s also where the Big Brother 24 live feeds are located, which could become really exciting when the new twist gets introduced.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.