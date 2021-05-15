Big Brother 23 TV commercial released as CBS creates buzz

Big Brother is off to the races in summer 2021 with Season 23 of the hit TV show Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 is getting advertised more heavily by CBS, with a new commercial out to help create buzz. This followed the announcement of the Big Brother 2021 start date for this summer.

Even Julie Chen Moonves is in on the action, as she took to social media to show off a photoshoot that she hinted was for the upcoming season of the reality competition show.

Along with the return of Big Brother, Love Island USA is back for another season on CBS this summer. The competitive dating show did well last summer and is back for more.

In regard to reality television, it’s going to be a very busy summer at CBS, with the two shows taking up a lot of primetime slots to air the new episodes.

Big Brother 23 and Love Island USA Season 3

Below is the full advertisement that CBS has out for Big Brother 23 and Love Island USA 3. The downside is that it features cast members from past seasons, so don’t get too excited about what they are showing. Still, it’s not all bad, as it succeeds in ramping up the excitement level that fans are going to having this summer. It also goes by pretty quickly, so you may want to view it twice.

Summer Mode: Activated ☀️



Bags? Packed🛍

@CBSBigBrother & @loveislandusa: Premieres July 7th 🎉

May 14, 2021

Big Brother 23 cast is all new houseguests

Even though there are former houseguests in the video above, all members of the Big Brother 23 cast are going to be new people. After having a cast consisting entirely of returners last summer, this will be a nice breath of fresh air for the franchise.

Now, we just have to patiently wait until the BB23 cast release day. It can’t get here soon enough, as we all want to start reading through those cast bios and trying to guess who is going to emerge as the Big Brother 2021 winner.

Julie Chen Moonves is back as the Big Brother host, so we expect a lot of hints and teasers about what is going to happen on the show this summer. We also hope to be able to pass on the Big Brother 23 theme very soon. It was recently stated that the producers were deciding between five different options, suggesting they might have something fun in mind now.

Stay tuned folks, because there is going to be a lot of new and interesting information coming out about Big Brother 23 over the next month or so, all leading up to that season premiere on Wednesday, July 7.

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 on CBS.