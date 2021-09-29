Big Brother 23 jury members Britini, Derek Xiao, Alyssa, and Tiffany get video messages from home

The Big Brother 23 jury gets to decide the winner of the Summer 2021 season. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 jury members received messages from home and it put the houseguests in touch with people they haven’t heard from in months.

Even before the Big Brother 2021 season began this summer, the houseguests had been sequestered and quarantined in order to make sure they were cleared medically.

Previously, a video was released that revealed videos from home that Hannah Chaddha, Claire Rehfuss, and Sarah Beth Steagall received.

Now, we get to see footage of the rest of the BB23 jury getting their messages from home and they are well worth watching – especially the surprising one that Alyssa Lopez just got.

More videos from home for the Big Brother 23 jury

Derek Xiao, Britini D’Angelo, Tiffany Mitchell, and Alyssa Lopez are featured in the video shared below. They each got to see a new video from home, with three of them getting to see family members that they have been missing all summer. The one that Alyssa received was a bit surprising, but it was really interesting to see her response to it.

Big Brother 23 coming to an end

We are coming to the end of the Big Brother 23 season and it is just about time to decide on the winner. During the two-hour season finale that airs on Wednesday, September 29 at 9/8c, the BB23 jury will vote on who should receive the $750,000 prize.

Someone is also going to become America’s Favorite Houseguest and leave the game with a $50,000 prize. Voting has been open for a while for Big Brother fans to decide the AFH and the results will be revealed at the very end of the finale.

Derek Frazier, Xavier Prather, or Azah Awasum will become the Big Brother 23 winner and take their place among the previous 22 winners of the summer reality competition show. But with the end of the Big Brother 2021 season comes the long hiatus until a new season begins.

Luckily, CBS has ordered a new season of Celebrity Big Brother. This will be the third installment of the celebrity version and it will air at some point during Winter 2022 on CBS. We fully expect a lot of rumors to pop up and for more celebrities to be linked to the show as soon as the BB23 cast has had its final episode.

Big Brother 23 finale airs Wednesday, September 29 at 9/8c on CBS.