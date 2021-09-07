Big Brother 23 jury house: Sarah Beth Steagall answers more questions, predicts a BB23 winner

Sarah Beth Steagall has been sent to the jury house on Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

Sarah Beth Steagall may have been evicted from Big Brother 23, but she can still answer some questions from the jury house.

Until she returns for the Big Brother 23 season finale, Sarah Beth will be spending the rest of the summer living it up at the BB23 jury house (mansion).

When she was voted out of the game during a secret HOH week, Sarah Beth answered a few questions from host Julie Chen Moonves.

After an extended interview between Julie and Sarah Beth was filmed, the BB23 cast member was shuttled off to the jury house.

Sarah Beth Stegall gives a Big Brother post-eviction interview

In the video shared below, Sarah Beth addressed why she thinks she was targeted for eviction, her thoughts on everyone who remains in the game, and who she thinks had the best chance of making it to the end.

For fans of Sarah Beth, these comments provide more information about why she was making the choices that she did in the house and how she views her experience. It’s well worth watching, and we can’t wait to hear more from her when the season comes to an end.

As for her prediction on who is making it all the way to the end, Sarah Beth chose Xavier Prather.

On the season, Sarah Beth finished in ninth place, making her a member of the BB23 jury. She and the other eight jury members will vote on the Big Brother 23 winner during the season finale.

And speaking of that 2021 Big Brother season finale, it is coming up very soon.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.