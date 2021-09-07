Kyland and Tiffany showmance on Big Brother? Live feed viewers convinced they saw something

Kyland Young and Tiffany Mitchell have been linked as a possible showmance on Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

Did a new Big Brother 23 showmance just get started? Kyland Young and Tiffany Mitchell are rumored to be in a showmance after something took place on the Big Brother live feeds.

Tiffany is the HOH again and it means that she gets to enjoy the space, bathroom, and bed that come along with that power. And she chose to invite Kyland to spend the night in the upstairs bedroom.

Overnight, Kyland and Tiffany could be seen spooning in the bed. But they may have been doing more than spooning it seems.

No matter what did or did not happen in that bed, the live feed footage has led to quite a debate among fans about their relationship and how Tiffany has done very well for herself if this does lead to a relationship.

There are also a lot of Big Brother fans who think that this finally explains why Tiffany had it in for Sarah Beth Steagall for so long. It would certainly explain things. It’s a very similar situation to Azah Awasum wanted Whitney Williams out of the house so that she could pursue Xavier Prather.

Kyland and Tiffany spend the night together

Below is footage from the Big Brother live feeds of Kyland and TIffany spending the night together in the Head of Household Room.

Big Brother fans weigh in on possible Kyland and Tiffany showmance

Below are just a few of the comments that Big Brother fans have left on the video. It’s certainly a topic that is going to stick around and it does seem like Kyland and Tiffany are a bit closer than they were letting on last week. Is this a heavy hint that they are good with working together within the final six houseguests?

Fans comment on Kyland and Tiff. Pic credit: @Daily Updates & Spoilers/YouTube

Some huge Big Brother spoilers came out on the live feeds that didn’t involve Kyland. Tiffany decided to tell Claire about how she is protecting The Cookout this season. It is setting the stage for what is going to happen later in the week.

In additional spoilers from the feeds, we learned what happened at the Veto Ceremony. Alyssa Lopez used the Power of Veto to save herself and Tiffany then put Claire on the block. This means that Claire is about to become the next member of the BB23 jury.

Also, here is the new schedule for Big Brother 23, which is of importance because a lot is going to shift in the next few weeks. In addition to the two Double Eviction episodes coming up, CBS has had to shift the dates, days, and times for some of the episodes in September.

Buckle up everyone, because we are getting near the end and it’s only a few more weeks until we learn the name of the Big Brother 23 winner.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.