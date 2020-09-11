Big Brother 22 news: Nicole Franzel loses more sponsors due to house behavior

Big Brother 22 cast member Nicole Franzel has reportedly lost more sponsors due to her behavior inside the house.

As we previously reported, it started looking bad for Nicole when two sponsors reportedly addressed her situation on social media.

Now, the news appears to be getting worse for her, and she won’t know about it until she leaves the Big Brother house.

The situation between Nicole and her sponsors has to do with people on the BB22 cast making fun of Ian Terry and his autism. Earlier this week, it got really bad in a room that included Nicole, Daniele Donato, Memphis Garrett, and Christmas Abbott.

It wasn’t a one-time thing either, because, on Wednesday night, it continued with Nicole, Dani, Memphis, and Cody Calafiore making jokes and laughing at Ian’s expense.

Due to everything taking place right on the CBS live feeds, the entire world has been able to see these joke-sessions and that includes fans of the show, sponsors of the podcast that Nicole and Victor Arroyo have, and even die-hard Nicole supporters.

Nicole Franzel may have lost more sponsors

Taking to Twitter, skin-care company Olay addressed the Big Brother controversy in a very public message.

A company representative for Olay wrote:

“Thank you so much for bringing this to our attention. We no longer have a business relationship with this person and have no plans for future work together. We have zero-tolerance for bullying and we do not support the behavior displayed by this person.”

Wine company Chateau Ste. Michelle responds again

Chateau Ste. Michelle updated its prior response to the situation.

Previously, the company had said that it was investigating what had occurred inside of the Big Brother house and had revealed a final response.

Now, the company has posted more social media messages to make it very clear that they do not support the behavior that has been showing up on the live feeds.

A representative for Chateau Ste. Michelle wrote:

“Our connection with Nicole was made prior to her joining the current show. We took immediate action to review once we learned of the situation & have thus decided to end our collaboration now and in the future. We do not tolerate or condone discrimination or bullying of any kind.”

Other companies are responding to tweets from fans and also making public statements that they do not support what some of them are calling “bullying” inside the house.

The situation is still evolving, but it is looking really bad for Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo regarding all of their sponsorship deals. Can she rectify the situation as the rest of Big Brother All-Stars 2 plays out?

We will all have to watch and find out.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.