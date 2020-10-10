Big Brother 2020 spoilers: Who did new HOH nominate for eviction?

Big Brother 2020 spoilers have come from Nicole Franzel’s Nomination Ceremony on Friday.

It was late last night that Nicole won the Head of Household Competition. It gave her the power to take control of the game.

That was great news for Cody Calafiore because as the outgoing HOH, he wasn’t able to play in the challenge.

It became pretty obvious who Nicole was going to put on the block and she even spoke with the nominees ahead of time.

Who did Nicole nominate for eviction?

Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett are the two nominees for eviction this week. They will get a shot to save themselves from the block at the Veto Competition, but they are the only people who want to use the Power of Veto this week.

While trying to gain safety from the block, Memphis offered Nicole a deal to take her to the final three. He did it while also saying that he doesn’t have any other deals in the house right now.

The comments from Memphis are definitely ready for television and should be an interesting segment during the Monday night episode of the show. He also said that he would not use the POV if he won it (if he didn’t get nominated), but Nicole was sure that he would save Christmas from the block if given the chance.

The Veto Competition will take place on Saturday, with all five of the houseguests getting a shot to play for the POV.

More Big Brother news

During and after the eviction episode, many former houseguests were commenting on social media. That included Paul Calafiore, who was quite pleased that Nicole had won HOH and was very likely to protect his brother (Cody Calafiore).

Big Brother 19 houseguest Jessica Graf (now Jessica Nickson) just gave birth to her second baby daughter. She and Cody Nickson shared a beautiful picture of their new baby on social media.

And chatter about Celebrity Big Brother 3 has started up again. In addition to some rumors that were floating around about CBS looking into it, Demi Burnett from Bachelor in Paradise expressed interest in joining the cast.

As for the Big Brother 22 cast, they are down to the final five houseguests and getting even closer to the point where the jury gets to vote on a winner. The season finale is set for October 28, where the BB22 jury will award a $500,000 to someone.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.