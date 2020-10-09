Who won the Big Brother Head of Household Competition late last night?

The Big Brother 22 cast is down to its final five houseguests. It took a lot of drama to get to this point, but the show is nearly ready to crown its $500,000 winner.

On Thursday night, the BB22 cast had to go through another Eviction Ceremony. This time, it was Tyler Crispen on the wrong side of the vote, as he was sent to the jury on a unanimous vote.

The episode spent a lot of time focusing on a possible vote flip, showing the BB22 jury house, and Julie Chen Moonves talking with Tyler after he got evicted. There just wasn’t time to have a full Head of Household Competition.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

This could have been the perfect time to let the live feed subscribers watch as the final five houseguests played for the power. Instead, everyone had to wait for hours to find out the results.

The new HOH didn’t get revealed until after midnight on the East Coast

Who won the HOH Competition last night?

Nicole Franzel is the new Head of Household. She won her first challenge of the summer and did it at the best possible time for her final two alliance.

This is exactly what Cody Calafiore needed to see happen, as he can now escape going up on the block this week. Everything points to him being able to avoid being nominated, but there is always the chance something could go wonky with the Power of Veto.

At some point on Friday, Nicole will host her Nomination Ceremony and reveal who she is putting on the block. Our early guesses as to her nominees are Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett.

Nicole looked extremely worried on the Big Brother live feeds over the past week about the strong bond that Christmas and Memphis share in the house. She doesn’t want any duos that she is not a part of to remain in the game. Cody might want to stay quiet in that regard.

Below is a video of a chat that Nicole was having with Cody.

Nicole and Cody chat about what the viewers might think, Nicole putting up Memphis and Xmas, & wanting Memphis out …#BB22 pic.twitter.com/86uebqo4IG — 🚫Cheeto🚫 (@powerofcheeto2) October 9, 2020

Social media is busy in Big Brother world

There were a lot of reactions to events in the house and on the show during the overnight hours. Quite a few former houseguests even posted on Twitter, sharing their thoughts on everything.

There are less than three weeks left until the season finale, so it will be very interesting to see how social media users start to come to a consensus on who they want to win the $500,000 prize.

Fans will also be voting for America’s Favorite Player very soon, and houseguests have been guessing at who will win that award.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.