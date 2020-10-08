This Big Brother recap comes from Season 22, Episode 28, on October 8. It’s one that covers an important Eviction Ceremony, where the BB22 cast has to decide whether to evict Christmas Abbott or Tyler Crispen from the game.

During the Wednesday night episode (October 7), CBS viewers were shown that Cody also won the Power of Veto this week. It gave him the chance to keep the nominations the same for the week.

Cody ended up leaving Christmas and Tyler on the block. It was not what Tyler wanted to see, and he knew he might be in trouble at the next Eviction Ceremony.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

CBS viewers also got to see Nicole Franzel getting really upset with Tyler, but not everything was shown. Nicole was also seen on the Big Brother live feeds calling Tyler a snake. And, yes, we think she is about to vote Tyler out.

This will serve as a live blog of the entire Thursday night episode, and we will be live-updating it as things progress. Come visit our live recap and follow along as things play out – beginning at 8/7c on October 8.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.