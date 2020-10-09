Big Brother 2020 spoilers: Who is the new Head of Household?

Eviction night arrived on Thursday night, with the Big Brother All-Stars cast having to decide whether to send Christmas Abbott or Tyler Crispen to the jury house.

It also meant that the power was up for grabs again. Cody Calafiore can’t play in the new Head of Household Competition, leaving it up to just four people to decide who will hold the power next.

This article will serve as a live blog of what happens with the HOH Competition on Thursday night. It seems like it won’t happen during the episode, but we will provide live coverage from anything we see on the Big Brother live feeds after the episode.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

We also have a full recap of the Thursday night episode for readers who want to check it out.

Below is a picture of what the competition looks like. The episode did come to an end without a winner and we hope that the Big Brother live feeds will be turned on soon so that we can watch it finish up.

So far, the feeds are still down. It’s definitely possible that the feeds could remain down until the West Coast has watched the Thursday night episode.

Can Memphis win another HOH and catch Cody for the most competition wins this summer? We have compiled a list of every challenge win so far, which presents some interesting resumes for the final five houseguests.

Update: At 7:26 p.m. house time (10:26 p.m. ET) we still don’t know who won HOH. Feeds remain down and live feed subscribers are getting very frustrated.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.