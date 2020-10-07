Big Brother live feeds: Houseguests guess who will win AFP

The Big Brother live feeds may have become predictable, but it was interesting to see the houseguests stating who they think or feel will win AFP this season.

America’s Favorite Player is selected by the fans and it doesn’t have to be someone that made it very far on the show.

Typically, the AFP selection receives a $25,000 prize for being beloved by the fans of the show. It’s also a nice bonus for someone who made the show enjoyable but was never really in contention to win the $500,000 prize.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

On Tuesday, a long chat took place where the final six houseguests weighed in with their own guesses on who could get named AFP from the Big Brother 22 cast.

Who might win America’s Favorite Player?

Nicole Franzel thinks that either Enzo Palumbo or Da’Vonne Rogers could win it. Nicole also mentioned how good she thought that Da’Vonne can be on the show and how funny she is in the Diary Room.

Christmas Abbott was displeased by that statement, saying Da’Vonne showed no humor in the house and was “just so quiet.” Hmmm. Moving on.

Memphis Garrett said he thinks Enzo will win.

Read More The top 10 Big Brother winners of all time

Enzo said it would probably be Nicole to win it. To which Tyler said probably, or it could be Enzo or Da’Vonne.

The videos below give some more context to the chatter and opinions being shared.

Memphis thinks Enzo will get AFP.

Nicole thinks it'll be Enzo or Da'Vonne & talks about how funny Day is in the DR. Xmas: She didn't show that in the house.

Cody: Yikes.

Xmas: She was just so quiet.#bb22 pic.twitter.com/3dPte2REbi — 🐹Enzo's Unisex Hamster | SMEG | #bb22 (@girl_smeg) October 7, 2020

The HOH Room chat also had Memphis suggesting that Janelle Pierzina or himself could be AFP. Again, Christmas didn’t like that selection (Janelle), saying that there was no way the third person out could take home that prize.

It will definitely be interesting to see how the voting shakes out because there are a number of fan-favorites who were evicted already that could garner a lot of votes from fans.

It’s worth noting that a recent poll had Tyler Crispen as the most popular houseguest left in the game and that the least popular people were Christmas and Nicole. If that continues, Tyler might just get named AFP this summer.

More Big Brother news

Speaking of Janelle, she shared some more interesting opinions on social media that have had the fans buzzing again. She stated that Nicole is jealous of Tyler and his girlfriend Angela Rummans.

This followed a series of tirades that Nicole had on the Big Brother live feeds, during one of which Nicole called Tyler a snake.

And in some great news from the world of Big Brother, former houseguests and married couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson have a new baby daughter. Jessica just gave birth and the baby is doing very well.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.