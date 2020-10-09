Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
News

Big Brother: Former houseguests react to Tyler eviction, BB22 jury segment, and new HOH


Tyler With Julie Chen
Tyler Crispen met with Julie Chen Moonves after his BB22 eviction. Pic credit: CBS

It was a busy night for the Big Brother 22 cast. It was also a busy night on social media, where many people were reacting to the eviction episode and what took place on the Big Brother live feeds a bit later.

We have a full recap that readers can take a look at, but we can also summarize it by stating that Tyler Crispen got evicted. It was a unanimous vote and he now heads to join the BB22 jury.

Tyler has/had a lot of fans rooting for him this season, including host Julie Chen Moonves, who thought that this was the season that Tyler could end up a Big Brother winner.

This was the end of the road for him, though, and now the final five houseguests will play on without him.

And speaking of the BB22 jury, two segments were dedicated to showing the first five people arriving at the jury house. It might have been the best part of the episode, but it also showed a lot of bitterness coming from Daniele Donato.

Former houseguests take to Twitter

Below are some of the Twitter posts that former houseguests made during and after Episode 28 aired. Some of them have been quite interesting to read.

This one was posted by Janelle Pierzina after she watched the episode and wanted to root for someone to win the next Head of Household Competition. She quickly received responses from Bayleigh Dayton from this season and from GinaMarie Zimmerman and Andy Herren from Big Brother 15.

Janelle For Christmas
Janelle reacts to the final five on BB22 cast. Pic credit: @JanellePierzina/Twitter

Nicole Anthony from BB21 and BB22 also weighed in with some brief thoughts. She will share more on her podcast.

Nicole On Tyler
Nicole is a fan of Tyler still. Pic credit: @Strongislandni2/Twitter

Christine Varner from Big Brother 16 retweeted a post that Andy Herren made about the extensive jury segments from the episode.

Andy On Jury
Andy posts about the BB22 jury. Pic credit: @AndyHerren/Twitter

Big Brother spoilers about the new HOH

Quite a few former houseguests have also made posts about who won the HOH Competition late last night. Be prepared to encounter some spoilers if you read on from this point.

Here is a video clip that Paulie Calafiore from BB18 posted which also features his brother (Cody Calafiore). It is intended to celebrate the fact that Nicole Franzel just won HOH.

And in case you were wondering how Big Brother 8 winner Evel Dick Donato feels about the new HOH, check out his post on Twitter:

Evel On BB22
Dick Donato weighs in on BB22 HOH. Pic credit: @EvelDick/Twitter

Now that Nicole is in charge of the house, she will be making her nominations for eviction. She has two targets in mind already.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.


