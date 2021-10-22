Big Brother 11 winner Jordan Lloyd posts fun dance videos with brother

Jordan Lloyd won Big Brother in 2009 and then married another former houseguest. Pic credit: CBS

Jordan Lloyd from Big Brother 11 shared a fun video today where she does one of the trending online dance routines with her brother.

This is the second one that she has shared over the past week or so that includes her brother, possibly indicating that they filmed a few of them when he came by for a visit.

Big Brother fans first met Jordan during the Summer 2009 season of the show, where she met Jeff Schroeder for the first time. The two members of the BB11 cast hit it off and began a long-distance relationship after the show.

Since that time, Jeff and Jordan returned to play Big Brother as a duo on BB13, they went on The Amazing Race together, and they had two kids. They also just celebrated the fifth birthday of one of their sons.

Jordan Lloyd dancing for Reels

Below, Jordan and her brother boogie down to a song in the video that she posted today. The short caption reads, “Cheers to the weekend🥂.”

Recently, Jordan also posted a Reel that included her brother and her son, Lawson.

“I talked my brother into changing his ✈️ so we could hang out longer & make him do dancing reels with me & Lawson❤️,” reads the caption that Jordan wrote on that one.

Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder prove Big Brother showmances work

It has now been more than 12 years since Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder met on the Big Brother 11 cast. They have become one of the original iconic couples to emerge from the Big Brother house and they still serve as proof that showmances can work.

Quite a few other showmances have come along since then, with many of them well aware that Jeff and Jordan really set the standard for it all.

The newest Big Brother showmance comes from the BB23 cast, where we just learned that Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss are dating. They got very close in the jury house and then revealed their secret once the season had come to an end.

From Summer 2020, Big Brother 22 cast members Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett got engaged. The couple met inside of the Big Brother house and started dating almost immediately after they left the game. Recently, Christmas even hinted at an upcoming wedding date.

Tyler Crispen, who also played as part of the BB22 cast, proposed to Angela Rummans after that season ended.

Some other notable Big Brother couples that are still going strong include Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones, Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo, and Chris Williams and Bayleigh Dayton.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS during Winter 2022.