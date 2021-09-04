Bayleigh and Swaggy C from Big Brother 20 finalize plans on Dallas mansion, move out of Los Angeles

Bayleigh and Swaggy C shared information about the big new chapter in their lives after appearing on Big Brother 20. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 20 couple Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams conquered Los Angeles and are now heading home.

The very successful reality show couple shared photos of their big move and let their followers in on their upcoming plans.

And those plans include building a mansion for which they just finalized plans with builders in Dallas, Texas.

If MTV Cribs was still a thing, we could be looking forward to their new home being featured on TV at some point. We may have to settle for social media photos instead.

Swaggy C and Bayleigh move to Dallas, Texas

“Andddddd that’s a WRAP 🎬‼️ Los Angeles, it was fun. We came and did everything we were supposed to do. Not going to prolong our stay 🙏🏾 We set out. We smoked s**t. We bounced!” Swaggy C wrote on Instagram with a number of images and videos celebrating the couple’s time in California.

“So much has happened in LA. I’ll never forget my time here. EVER! All the Laker games, retiring my mother, the 2 Penthouses, locking myself in my office, the birth of Secure The Swag… hard to put my gratitude in words,” Swaggy C later posted.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

The most exciting news from the BB20 couple might have come when Swaggy C posted about the long-term plans of where they are going to be living in Texas.

“Earlier this year, Bay & I thought about building a massive home. After weighing out all the pros & cons of every location, we ended up choosing Dallas, TX. As you saw on my story (GO LOOK), we just finalized the floor plans for our mansion with our builders .. but we’ll talk about that later!” Swaggy C teased about their new mansion.

More news and notes from Big Brother cast members

Big Brother fans first came to know Swaggy C and Bayleigh Dayton when they were a part of the Big Brother 20 cast. Swaggy C went home pretty early in the season, but Bayleigh ended up making it to the BB20 jury.

On social media, Swaggy C frequently posted about Bayleigh and the relationship they had started in the Big Brother house. When he showed up at the season finale, he proposed to Bayleigh. The rest is history.

Later, Bayleigh would be invited back as part of the Big Brother: All-Stars 2 cast during a season that aired in the summer of 2020.

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans from BB20 are engaged. Their relationship is going strong and Tyler even recently shared some news about starring in a new movie.

Kaycee Clark, who won Big Brother 20, has been very involved with The Challenge on MTV since her time in the house.

A new season of Big Brother is also currently taking place on CBS. On the Big Brother 23 cast is a large alliance that could be ready to make some history on the show. But there has also been some controversy with The Cookout alliance that has created a lot of debate among fans.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.