Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars wish Daisy Kelliher happy birthday — See their heartfelt messages

Daisy Kelliher celebrated a birthday over the weekend, and her Below Deck Sailing Yacht family flooded her with heartfelt messages.

There’s no question that Daisy has become a fan favorite since joining the Below Deck spin-off on Season 2. Daisy quickly filled the chief stew face of the series, previously left void by Hannah Ferrier and Kate Chastain after their respective departures.

It’s not just Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans who adore Daisy but also those who have worked with her on the show. That was evident with the many familiar faces that took like to wish her a happy birthday, which was May 28.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht ladies send birthday love to Daisy Kelliher

Daisy’s current Below Deck Sailing Yacht costar, Kelsie Goglia, was one of the first to kick off the birthday love.

Kelise went all out sharing a video of her time filming the show with the chief stew on Instagram. The deckhand also wrote quite the heartfelt message to her pal.

“Wishing I had a compilation of “daisy and kelsie’s cabin” sleeping scenes. HBD D, the best roomie, therapist, personal bartender, yacht mama, & speed walk enthusiast… without you I’d probs still be blacked out on our cabin floor and my family would have an easier time recognizing my back angle on tv💓💞 Big D energy always,” Kelsie captioned the footage.

Alli Dore and Daisy became the best of friends while filming Season 2 of the sailing show. To honor her friend on her birthday, Alli took to her Instagram Stories with a couple of messages.

One featured Daisy in a swimsuit on the Parsifal III; Alli recalled missing drunk Daisy nights on the sailing yacht. The other one had a few photos of the two friends, with Alli writing, ‘Happy birthday my girl @daisykelliher87. Love you to death.”

Gabriela Barragan proved there are no hard feelings towards Daisy after she departed from the show with a nice picture and some birthday emojis via IG Stories.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Anastasia Surmava recently hung with Daisy and showed her appreciation for the Irish beauty with a blurry photo and birthday wishes.

How did the Below Deck Sailing Yacht guys celebrate Daisy?

It wasn’t just some of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht ladies that took time to honor Daisy. The guys got in on the actions too.

Daisy’s good friends Colin MacRae and Gary King used Instagram Stories to give her a shoutout. Gary opted for a simple Happy Birthday post with a picture of the two of them.

Colin went a different route. The hunky engineer shared a photo of him lying with Daisy as they dealt with a hangover, captioning the image, “Happy birthday my girl @daisykelliher87. Hope you’re as hungover tomorrow as we were this day.

Deckhand Barnaby Birkbeck and chef Marcos Spaziani each shared a picture with Daisy giving her some birthday love.

It was Daisy Kelliher’s birthday over the weekend, and her Below Deck family flooded her with love. Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will be winding down soon, but the bonds Daisy created on the show only get stronger.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.