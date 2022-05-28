Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Madison Stalker goes braless in thigh-high slit dress with mystery man

Madison isn’t afraid to show off some skin in some of her hot dresses. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Madison Stalker has been showing off a new style that includes thigh-high dresses with plunging necklines and a mystery man.

Madison was a one and done with Below Deck Sailing Yacht appearing on Season 1 of the Below Deck spin-off. Since then, Madison has kept tongues wagging via social media, thanks to some stunning wardrobe choices.

The blonde beauty looks good in pretty much anything. Madison can go from beach day vibes to glammed-up vibes with ease, which is why she intrigues so many Below Deck fans.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Madison Stalker goes braless for night out with mystery man

The other day Madison took to Instagram to show off yet another jaw-dropping outfit. In the post, Madison’s with a hunky guy as the two of them take a mirror selfie.

Madison’s mystery man is dressed more relaxed in a white, short-sleeved shirt with matching white shorts and sneakers. The reality TV star, though, is dressed to kill. She has on a rust/reddish dress with long sleeves, a plunging neckline that reveals she’s not wearing a bra, and a thigh-high slit that shows off her lean legs.

“Forever rent free in my mind” was the simple caption Madison used for the Instagram post.

Madison loves plunging necklines and thigh-high slit dresses

The post wasn’t the first one featuring Madison in a dress with a revealing neckline and slit almost up to her lady parts.

Another one featured Madison with the same unnamed fella, except for this time, she was donning a nude dress with a chiffon style. Once again, her long legs were on display, as was her ample cleavage. Instead of a plunging neckline, the dress was strapless, with her breasts spilling out.

“Sorrento wannabe socialites,” she wrote alongside the sizzling picture.

Madison and the dark-haired hunk also put their best foot forward for a wedding. The man was dressed to kill in a black tux, while Madison wore a matching black dress. Madison’s dress had her infamous slit, but this time instead of showing off her cleavage, she simply bared her arms.

“Climbs gates well with others,” she wrote on the Instagram post, which featured the glammed-up duo standing in front of a gorgeous sunset off the water.

Madison Stalker from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has traded in her yachting uniform for a new style that includes showing off her legs, arms, and glimpses of her chest. She looks fabulous in all of her recent social media posts, revealing her glamorous side.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/8c on Bravo.