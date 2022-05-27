Is Below Deck alum Kate Chastain returning to reality television in new Peacock series?

There’s speculation Kate may soon be back on the small screen. Pic credit: Bravo

Is Below Deck alum Kate Chastain returning to reality television in a new Peacock series? That’s the question Below Deck fans are asking as speculation mounts that the beloved chief stew will be back on the small screen soon.

Kate spent six seasons alongside Captain Lee Rosbach on the OG yachting series. When she left in 2020 after Season 7, fans were crushed, but there was hope she would trade in Below Deck for a Real Housewives stint.

Since then, Kate has shut down rumors that she wants to be part of The Real Housewives of New York City or the newly revived The Real Housewives of Miami. Now the rumor mill is buzzing that Kate is headed back to television in a recently announced series.

Kate’s name has landed on a list of reality TV stars headed to the new Peacock competition series The Traitor. Deadline announced the new series for the streaming service last month, revealing Alan Cumming has been tapped to host the show.

The website Inside Survivor, devoted to all things Survivor, released a list of reality TV stars rumored to be joining the inaugural season of The Traitor. Kate was on it, along with Survivor alums Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa.

Other rumored contestants include Big Brother stars Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr., former Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan, Summer House’s Kyle Cooke, and Dancing with the Stars competitor Ryan Lochte.

The Traitors contestants will compete for a chance to win $250,000 by forming alliances and deceiving each other. They will live in a castle while working as a team to “complete a series of dramatic and challenging missions to earn money for the prize pot.”

As of this writing, a premiere date for The Traitors has not been released, nor has Kate commented on whether she will be on the Peacock original.

Kate remains part of the Bravo Below Deck family

There’s no question Kate will forever be embedded in the Below Deck family. Although she’s no longer taking on the chief stew role in the franchise, Kate has been using her expertise on Galley Talk.

In the show, Kate and her good friend chef Ben Robinson have teamed up with other alum from the hit yachting series to dish various iconic episodes of the series. Galley Talk has been on hiatus for a while, so the show’s future remains uncertain.

Before joining Galley Talk, Kate did her own short-lived commentary series. Watch with Kate featured the Below Deck alum dishing the controversial Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean.

A new rumor could mean Below Deck fans will see Kate Chastain returning to reality television, but it won’t be on the yachting series. Instead, she just might help launch a new series on Peacock.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus.