Catch up with Below Deck star Kate Chastain — Find out what the former chief stew has been up to

Legendary former Below Deck chief stew, Kate Chastain, has kept a fairly mysterious profile about her personal life in recent years after her tenure on the hit Bravo series.

While 39-year-old Kate has an Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, they are not the places to go to find out what she’s been up to or how she feels because she sparsely posts.

These days, Kate seems to enjoy her dog, her home base in Florida, jet setting, spending time with other Below Deck alums, and doing selective interviews. Kate also keeps up to date with all the tea from the expanded Below Deck network.

Kate has also shared some exciting prospects for the future that may even involve a return to the Below Deck franchise.

What has been going on in Below Deck star Kate Chastain’s life?

Kate often speaks about the time she gets to spend with fellow Floridian and equal legend Captain Lee Rosbach. Kate gushes about her and the captain’s relationship whenever she gets the chance, and it appears as though they are still a big part of each other’s lives.

In late February 2022, Kate went on the Beneath the Surface with Daisy and Alli podcast and chatted with the two Below Deck Sailing Yacht alums.

Kate revealed that she bought a property and that her good friend and Below Deck star Ben Robinson lives in the condo below her.

It also appears as though Kate has been dating, but not anything serious because she has used Ben to help her get rid of dates.

Kate gave an interview with another news site late last year where she admitted that she would like to return to Below Deck, but only as a guest.

Furthermore, Kate said she would like to make her rounds as a guest on all the spinoffs.

Kate does hold a spot alongside Ben Robinson on the Below Deck spinoff Galley Talk, where she and Ben give witty commentary and banter while watching the show’s latest episodes.

Kate Chastain is not active on social media often

Kate’s last Instagram post was a passport selfie she took that she geotagged in Yemen without much of a description.

Her posts before that featured her dog and different videos from her chill life in Florida.

Kate has been learning to use TikTok and her last post, dated in mid-April 2022, showed Kate trying to use special effects over videos of herself partying.

@actualkatechastain This is quite a journey. More importantly @Chris plaza of The Bride Candy creates the most INCREDIBLE wedding floral installations ♬ Beach – DJ Ramon Mix

Kate has also been known to tweet some funny things that align with her witty personality.

Pic credit: @kate_chastain/Twitter

Kate Chastain is a figurehead in the Below Deck franchise

While she may not have attended the recent Bravo get-together in NYC with other Below Deck stars, Kate is very much still a part of the Bravo network.

She earned her spot in the Below Deck hall of fame for the six seasons she appeared on the OG series.

During those years, Kate proved how capable she was as chief stew, showcased her leadership style, and provided countless guests with a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

While she did make controversial decisions and display some wild behavior during her time on the show, she is widely regarded as one of the most entertaining Below Deck cast to ever go on the show.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus.