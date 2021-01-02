Will Kate Chastain return to Below Deck?

Fans have been asking if Kate Chastain will return to Below Deck from the day she announced her departure.

Now that Season 8 of the hit Bravo show has been airing for weeks, viewers continue to express just how much Kate’s missed.

The dynamic of the Below Deck has certainly shifted since Kate left. Her close-knit bond with Captain Lee Rosbach, humor, and witchy style has left a whole in the yachting show.

Despite her best efforts, the new chief stew Francesca Rubi has not filled Kate’s void. Most fans merely compare everything Francesca does to the way Kate would have handled things.

Halfway through the first Below Deck season in six seasons without Kate, fans need to know if she will ever return to the Bravo show. Kate has set the record straight on the subject.

Will Kate return to Below Deck?

A group of Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean alums, including Kate, have teamed up to bring fans Below Deck Galley Talk. The commentary style show lets the group dish the latest episodes of the hit show.

In a recent interview with E! to promote the new series Kate clarified her future status with Below Deck.

“I think that chapter is fully closed. I’ve hung up my epaulettes. I’ve retired the skort,” Kate shared. “But, I joke with people, I wouldn’t mind going back for a charter to help out as 3rd Stew. I’d have no responsibility! I doubt that would happen, but it might be fun.”

Kate taking orders from a chief stew would definitely be something fans would want to watch.

Another option for Kate to return could be as a charter guest. She has not spoken out on that possibility, but several Bravo personalities have appeared as guests on Below Deck.

Does Kate miss being on Below Deck?

The former chief stew wasn’t sure how she would feel about watching the show for Season 8. It turns out that Kate doesn’t mind sitting on the sidelines watching Captain Lee and the crew deal with the drama.

“I didn’t miss it at all because I was just watching like, ‘Oh, I know how much work that is. Oh, I don’t miss those uniforms,'” she expressed.

Kate has also managed to keep herself involved with the Below Deck franchise even though she isn’t a crew member. She has done commentary episodes on Below Deck Med and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Plus, the reality TV star co-hosts Bravo’s Chat Room. Kate doesn’t hold back sharing her two cents on Below Deck and other Bravo shows.

Kate Chastain has spilled if she will ever return to Below Deck. The odds are unlikely, but if Bravo listens to her 3rd stew request, maybe fans will someday see her again on the yachting show.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.