Below Deck Med alum Anastasia Surmava shows off playful side in Target bikini

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Anastasia Surmava shows off her playful side in a Target bikini while enjoying some fun in the sun.

Anastasia was first introduced to Below Deck Med fans on Season 4 of the Below Deck spin-off, where she developed a close bond with chief stew Hannah Ferrier and second stew Aesha Scott. Even today, the three are thick as thieves, with Hannah and Anastasia running an online yachting school together.

Life after Below Deck Mediterranean has been good to Anastasia, who has become quite the entrepreneur. She keeps her foot in the reality TV door by appearing on Galley Talk, along with her good friend Alex Radcliffe.

Over the weekend, Anastasia gave Below Deck fans a glimpse of a different side of her, and she looked fabulous doing it.

Below Deck Med alum Anastasia Surmava poses playfully in a Target bikini

It was a fun-filled weekend for Anastasia, who spent time with some friends soaking up the sun. Anastasia took to Instagram Stories to show off her playful side.

In one photo, she sat poised on a beach chair, drink in one hand, sunglasses halfway on her nose, and sticking out her tongue. Anastasia donned a teeny tiny pink and white bikini showing her toned abs and lean legs.

No caption was needed for the fun photo revealing Anastasia knows how to let her hair down.

Another photo featured Anastasia taking a mirror selfie while wearing loose black pants but still wearing the pink and white bikini top. Anastasia let her followers know the bikini was from Target, and the chain she was wearing was Dior.

She put her best foot forward with her night-out attire too. Taking a mirror selfie again, she donned a super short black dress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline.

Anastasia enjoys a girls’ weekend with friends

The Below Deck Med beauty had a weekend getaway with friends. Anastasia shared a hilarious video to Instagram highlighting the fun she was having celebrating a friend’s 30th birthday.

“We’re too old for this. #amandaturns30,” she captioned the footage

It was a beach weekend for sure. As the weekend came to an end, Anastasia showed off her playful side again, this time in a black bikini that barely covered her lady parts. Anastasia let the sun beam off her face as she stood on the beach, soaking in the rays.

“Meeeowwwmie,” she wrote.

Anastasia Surmava showed off her playful side while flaunting her killer body in bikinis. The former Below Deck Mediterranean star wasn’t celebrating her bachelorette party just yet. However, that should be coming up soon. Anastasia set to wed her long-time boyfriend, Will Higginson. The happy couple got engaged in March when Will popped the question on vacation.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Georgia Grobler and Below Deck Med’s Courtney Veale have also made headlines recently for their entertaining and sultry looks.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.