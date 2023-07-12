Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars look back on Season 4

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 finale hit Bravo airwaves this week with the Parsifal III crew parting ways.

It was a season for the books that’s for sure filled with drama, laughter, tears, and demanding guests.

This week, stars from the hit yachting show have been using social media to reflect on their time on the hit sailing show.

There were so many moments that Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers didn’t see, so it’s been a real treat for fans.

Captain Glenn Shephard kept things simple by sharing a picture with him, Daisy Kelliher, chef Ileisha Dell, and Mads Herrera.

“I have to admit it, I’m a very lucky guy. I’m always surrounded by beauty,” he wrote as part of the caption before teasing the finale.

Lucy Edmunds and chef Ileisha Dell reflect on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4

Stew Lucy Edmunds, who had Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans standing up for her after the finale, shared a behind-the-scenes video. Lucy declared it was part one of reflection as she promoted the last episode of the season too.

“Part 1 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht s4 BTS cannot believe tomorrow night it’s the last charter of the season! Crazy crew and the best memories 🥰🩵,” she captioned the IG post.

Chef Ileisha also took to Instagram for some reflection. Instead of focusing on the season, Ileisha shared pictures from the final crew night out on the town.

“What an epic experience and an amazing bunch of humans I got to share this with,” read part of Ileisha’s caption.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy reflected on the season while she opened up about how challenging it was for her.

Chase Lemacks, Gary King, and Alex Propson look back on Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht

The guys didn’t skimp on doing their part to show their appreciation for their time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4.

Chase Lemacks penned a heartfelt caption that was accompanied by a carousel of photos from his time on the show. The deckhand used his caption to thank all of those involved in making Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

From the cast to production to 51 Minds to Bravo to all the fans that watched, Chase shouted out a big thank you.

“I’m filled with gratitude and I’m sad it’s over! On to the next adventure. ❤️⛵️#belowdeck,” he ended his message.

The first mate, Gary King, also kept it simple, giving a glimpse of him setting up go-pro cameras before the sailing vessel docked in France.

Alex Propson shared photos of him at sunrise while working on Parsifal III. The deckhand won’t miss his night shifts, but he does miss those sunrises.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will officially come to a close with the explosive reunion that has Daisy and Colin MacRae clashing.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion airs on Monday, July 16 at 9/8c and Tuesday, July 18 at 8/7c on Bravo.