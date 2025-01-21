Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Keith Allen defends Chase Lemacks, weighs in on Gary King, and more drama

Keith Allen is speaking his truth about Below Deck Sailing Yacht as Season 5 wraps up.

The deckhand has pretty much remained out of the drama other than his friend zoning Danni Warren and smooching with Daisy Kellier.

Even with those problems, Keith has remained chill while being enjoyable to watch.

Keith proved more than ever that Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans didn’t get to know the real him during the show.

Thanks to his appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, fans got to know Keith better.

Keith didn’t hold back from spilling some tea, which honestly left us crushing a bit on him.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Keith Allen defends Chase Lemacks and weighs in on Gary King

Andy wanted all the Below Deck Sailing Yacht dirt from Keith and he gave it. Keith asked if Chase Lemacks was as difficult to work with as Gary King was making it seem.

“No, I had a great time working with Chase, but I can see why Chase and Gary would butt heads,” Keith stated.

The WWHL host asked if Keith knew how Gary felt about Daisy when they were filming.

“I didn’t realize,” deckhand spilled.

Keith explained that he and Gary talked about Daisy when the season began. They were bunkmates, so Keith asked Gary straight up if he had feelings for the chief stew, which Gary denied.

“He lied through his teeth,” he said, adding, “I didn’t realize until watching it now that it was as strong as it was.”

What did Keith say about Daisy and Danni?

Keith was also asked about Danni and Daisy in two scenarios. One fan question asked how much of a “c**k block” Gary was in terms of the deckhand and Daisy getting together.

“I’d give him about a six or a seven. I think you know. But I think at the end of the day, we achieve what we want to achieve, and we got to know each other and we had a great season together,” Keith explained.

Andy poked fun at Keith’s answer, prompting Keith to admit that he and Daisy made plans for after the season. He didn’t elaborate on those plans, though.

“At the end of the day, he didn’t really c**k block me at all,” the deckhand shared.

Keith also responded to Danni going off about Daisy having more than two drinks during the night out with Detox and friends. The deckhand understood Danni was frustrated she didn’t get to go to the club.

However, Danni also got too much enjoyment watching Daisy get part of her tip taken away by Captain Glenn Shephard. That annoyed Keith the most, which was another reason he isn’t a big Danni fan, which should surprise no one.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy revealed she “hated” filming Season 5 because of the interior crew’s negativity. We have a feeling that Keith made that a little bit better.

Keith Allen made quite the impression during his WWHL appearance. Here’s hoping we see him on another season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht or another Below Deck show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.