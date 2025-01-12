When is the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 finale and reunion?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 is ending, just as things seem to be getting good with the Parsifal III crew.

It’s been quite the season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, with the drama beginning before the show even hit Bravo airwaves.

The sexual misconduct claims against Gary King delayed the season airing, and his still being on the show left many fans unhappy.

When Below Deck Sailing Yacht finally began playing out on Bravo, it was lackluster until the past few episodes.

Now that things are heating up, it’s almost time to say goodbye to Captain Glenn Shephard and crew.

Let’s look at what we know about the finale and reunion show.

When is the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 finale?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 3.

That means the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 finale will air on Monday, January 27. Yes, only three episodes are left in the season, with Episode 14 airing on Monday, January 13.

In the next promo, the rest of the charter featuring Detox from RuPaul’s Drag Race plays out. Thanks to the footage, we know some crew members go out on the town with the guests and land in hot water.

Gary really ends up in trouble, leading some Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans to question if he gets fired. Something tells us the drama with Captain Glenn and the crew will play out over two episodes.

After that, only one more charter is left before the Parsifal III crew leaves the luxury sailing yacht behind.

Will there be a Below Deck Sailing Yacht 5 reunion show?

There are definitely some things to unpack from this season, especially concerning Daisy Kelliher, Diana Cruz, and Danni Warren. We also have the boatmances of Daisy and Keith Allen, and Danni and Chase Lemacks.

This means a reunion would have been great, but fans shouldn’t count on one happening. It has become the norm to skip over the reunion and move on to the next franchise.

Based on when Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under premieres, that seems to be happening with Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5. Just the finale, then moving right along to Captain Jason Chambers and his crew.

Plus, if Below Deck were to bring back the reunion shows, it wouldn’t be with this season of the sailing yacht show, considering the drama surrounding Gary.

Are you ready for Below Deck Sailing Yacht to be over, or do you want more?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.