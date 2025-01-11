Below Deck Sailing Yacht preview: Gary clashes with Chase and gets jealous of Daisy and Keith

The final episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht are upon us, and the next one will be a doozy.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the rumor mill is buzzing that Gary King gets fired after he disobeys Captain Glenn Shephard.

The latest preview video for the hit sailing show reveals plenty of drama going down before that happens.

In the sneak peek, things pick up right where they left off, with the guests waiting impatiently for dinner as Chef Cloyce Martin has another mishap.

Captain Glenn and Daisy Kelliher finally tell Cloyce that time’s up and the food needs to be served.

Lucky for Cloyce, the food was excellent, so the guests were happy despite the lengthy wait.

While things with the guests are chill — for the moment — tension mounts in the crew mess, and this time, it’s because of the deck time, not the interior.

Gary King and Chase Lemacks butt heads on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers know that Chase Lemacks and Gary clashed a lot during Season 4. In fact, it was the main reason Gary was not thrilled to learn Chase was replacing Emma Crouch.

They have meshed pretty well so far, but that’s about to change. When Gary tells Chase to go down for a nap before anchor watch, the deckhand pushes back.

Chase isn’t tired and promises to deal with the consequences if he doesn’t get enough sleep. Cue Gary in his confessionals, complaining about Chase with flashbacks from Season 4, where Chase didn’t want to get the proper rest.

“He thinks he’s Captain America,” Gary expresses.

Gary’s so insistent Chase gets enough sleep for safety concerns. Chase seems to think he knows what is best for him and reminds everyone amid his clash with Gary to have a positive vibe.

Daisy Kelliher needs a win on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Daisy’s still trying to bounce back from the last charter and her talk with Danni Warren. The latter wants to complain to Diana Cruz about Daisy punishing her by sticking her in the laundry.

Diana tries to play Switzerland, but we know that won’t last long based on what she said about Daisy on Watch What Happens Live this week.

Danni leans on Chase to give her hugs and help her through this trying time of having to work. It probably isn’t the smartest move on Daisy or Gary’s part to have those two working together.

Daisy enlists Diana’s help to create a beach-themed breakfast the next day. Daisy admits via confessional she needs a win, so she’s going all-out for these guests.

It works, too, because the group is beyond thrilled with the setup and breakfast menu.

When Daisy talks to Gary and Keith Allen about the drag show the guys are putting on that night, Gary’s jealous side surfaces. There’s no question Daisy and Keith are getting their flirt on, and Gary isn’t okay with it despite what he told Keith.

Seriously, did anyone believe Gary when he said that?

Make sure to tune in to see Gary’s jealous side amp up and to find out why some crew members endure Captain Glenn Shephard’s wrath after a night out with the guests.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.