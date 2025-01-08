Daisy Kelliher is not holding back her true feelings about her Below Deck Sailing Yacht stews Danni Warren and Diana Cruz.

This week’s episode saw things go from bad to worse between Daisy and Danni.

The junior stew harshly criticized the chief stew, leading to much tension.

Even though they sort of squashed the beef, it won’t last long. Based on Daisy not allowing her two stews to go to the club with guests in the next episode, things will reach a boiling point with the interior team.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Danni and Diana had nothing good to say about Daisy during their Watch What Happens Live appearance.

The chief stew has come out to shade her stews in more ways than one.

First was a simple Instagram Post of her dressed in her Parsifal III uniform with a caption that read, “Management tip of the day- you can’t manage people who don’t want to be managed. So make better use of your time and grab a cocktail 🍹”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher claps back after Diana Cruz and Danni Warren trash her

Daisy then took to TikTok to discuss the Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode, especially the conversation with Danni.

“I have never been spoken to ever, ever by a junior crew member the way Danni spoke to me. I was definitely blindsided,” she stated, adding, “I felt like it was just to put me down.”

The chief stew didn’t feel the conversation was constructive and compared it to a character assassination.

Later in her video, Daisy addressed Diana and Danni’s WWHL appearance, which she has not watched but has gotten a lot of DMs about. Daisy knows they “slated her” and admits they are entitled to their opinion.

However, she hit back at them not wanting to work with her again because she’s disorganized.

“I would rather work with me because I was disorganized than work with them because they are mean,” Daisy stated.

She also teased that the next episode isn’t great for her, so she’s bracing herself for that and warning Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans, too.

What did Danni and Diana say about Daisy on Watch What Happens Live?

On WWHL, Andy Cohen had several Daisy questions for the two stews. One asked if either Diana or Danni would work with Daisy again.

While Danni claimed she would because she’s a professional, Diana flat out said no because Daisy is “all over the place, unfocused” and “always on her phone. Danni shook her head and agreed with Diana’s assessment of the chief stew.

Would Danni Warren or Diana Cruz work with Daisy Kelliher again? #BelowDeckSailingYacht #WWHL pic.twitter.com/w61APgwydy — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) January 7, 2025

The two stews also thought Daisy’s reaction to the guest feedback during her talk with Captain Glenn Shephard in the episode was a bit much. They, especially Diana, feel like Daisy was dramatic all season – sometimes for show.

Diana Cruz and Danni Warren react to Daisy Kelliher's dramatic episode tonight #BelowDeckSailingYacht #WWHL pic.twitter.com/JqXtaancsE — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) January 7, 2025

Only a few episodes remain in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, but the interior team is clearly falling apart.

They aren’t the only ones either, as the rumor mill is buzzing that Gary King might get fired after ignoring Captain Glenn’s orders.

Are you Team Daisy or Team Diana and Danni?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.