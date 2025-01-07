Does Gary get fired on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Gary King just can’t seem to keep himself out of trouble on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Season 5 of the hit sailing show is ending, with only a few episodes left.

However, before we say goodbye to the Parsifal III crew, some land in hot water with Captain Glenn Shephard.

Gary is at the top of the list after he clearly disobeys the captain’s orders during the latest charter.

It’s the charter Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have been waiting for, with Detox from RuPaul’s Drag Race and friends causing some serious drama.

Thanks to the “next on” preview, we know that a few crew members have a night out with the charter guests, and things get out of hand.

Does Gary get fired?

In the footage, Captain Glenn agrees to let some crew members go to the club with Detox and her group. The captain gives strict instructions, which Gary doesn’t follow.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans wonder if Gary gets his walking papers. After all, Gary can be seen getting visibly wasted, ignoring Captain Glenn’s two-drink rule.

Those hoping Captain Glenn fires Gary will be disappointed to learn he does not. Only one charter remains in the season, so it doesn’t make sense to fire Gary and get someone new now.

Plus, even though the footage wants us to believe Gary’s the one who really messes up, Captain Glenn ripping into Gary, Keith Allen, Daisy Kelliher, and Chase Lemacks tells us otherwise.

It seems that if he fired Gary, the captain might have to fire other crew members before the final charter.

Another reason all signs point to Gary not getting fired is that when Daisy spoke to Entertainment Tonight ahead of Season 5, she revealed that Captain Glenn nearly fired half the crew during the Detox charter.

While Gary may not be fired for this instance, it seems his days on the hit sailing show are over.

Has Gary King been fired from Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gary was accused of sexual misconduct after Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was filmed.

Although Gary has denied the allegations and claimed an investigation proved him innocent, the fallout has impacted his relationship with Bravo. Gary was removed from BravoCon in 2023, and Season 5 was delayed so he could be heavily edited.

Gary has not done any press for the current season of the show, including appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Neither Bravo nor Gary have spoken about his future with Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

It certainly seems Gary King won’t be back for another season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. That is if we get a Season 6 of the sailing show because no news has been revealed on the subject.

The Below Deck schedule for 2025 doesn’t include a Below Deck Sailing Yacht, so we are wondering if it is being revamped or canceled.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.