Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Danni Warren answers fan questions amid Season 5 backlash

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Danni Warren isn’t shying away from telling fans the truth amid backlash for her Season 5 behavior.

Danni has earned a slew of backlash this season for her thirsty ways with the guys, especially now that she and Diana Cruz are vying for Chase Lemacks’ attention.

Her comments about Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher haven’t earned Danni any friends either.

Recently, Danni did an Instagram Stories Q&A session to share her side of the story on various Below Deck Sailing Yacht topics.

The stew didn’t hold back expressing her opinion on anything she was asked.

Danni also let Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans in on two updates following the show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Danni Warren sets the record straight

One fan wanted to know if Danni got jealous when Keith Allen turned his attention to Daisy instead of her.

“No haha I think we can all see that I had well moved on and was on my own mission again! I honestly am watching a lot for the first time with you guys as I didn’t see many conversations or things happening at the time, so as I’m watching it’s cute and I’m happy for them!” she wrote alongside a picture of her and Keith.

Danni’s last remark raised eyebrows that perhaps more goes on between Daisy and Keith on and off the show than fans realize.

When asked if she would return to Below Deck Sailing Yacht with the same crew, Danni didn’t jump at the chance. It wouldn’t be her first choice, but she did admit that since she makes her own fun, she might.

Danni revealed how she learned a big lesson from her time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

“Learn to be okay with the fact that you’re not for everyone. You shouldn’t even want to be,” Danni stated.

Danni opens up about Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: @dansdestinations/Instagram

The stew shared her reaction to seeing the blood on the white couch that got Captain Glenn Shephard so fired up. Her response was simply, “f**k.”

Danni admitted she keeps in touch with Anthony from the beach club, who she hooked up with on the crew’s day off.

Danni addresses two Below Deck Sailing Yacht hot topics. Pic credit: @dansdestinations/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Danni Warren answers more fan questions

Even though she has had issues with some of the current Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew, there are two people Danni gushed over.

One fan wanted to know if Captain Glenn was as “amazing” in person as he seemed on the show.

“@capt_glennshephard is too good for this world protect him at all costs,” she gushed over a selfie of the two of them.

Fired Deckhand Emma Crouch chimed in during Danni’s Q&A session to ask if she was missed. Danni misses Emma and refers to her as “My fav Deckie.”

Danni weighs in on Captain Glenn and Emma. Pic credit: @dansdestinations/Instagram

Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is more than half over. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the mid-season trailer teases more struggles and drama for Danni Warren.

That means we will likely see more of Danni sharing her story via social media, including some Q&A sessions.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.