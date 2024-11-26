Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Emma Crouch speaks out ater firing

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Emma Crouch broke her silence after Captain Glenn Shephard fired her.

There’s no question that Emma struggled throughout her time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5.

Emma made mistake after mistake on deck, making it challenging for Gary King and Keith Allen to do their jobs.

Despite knowing she was having trouble doing her job, Emma was caught off guard when Captain Glenn let her go.

Emma did not have the best reaction, walking away and refusing to talk to Captain Glenn or Gary.

After watching the season play out, Emma has addressed her time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, including her firing.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Emma Crouch speaks out after firing

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Emma shared a carousel of pictures from her time on the hit sailing show. Emma immediately spoke about how she left and her reaction to Captain Glenn letting her go.

“After my departure from Parsifal III, after time to reflect, it became very apparent that I did not handle the situation well. Thankfully, my full outburst directed at Gary wasn’t show but some of the things I said still remain unacceptable,” Emma wrote.

The yachtie didn’t hold back from owing her actions regarding not saying goodbye to Gary or Keith but instead just walking off Parsifal III.

“Not saying a proper goodbye as well as projecting my frustration toward Gary and Keith remains a disappointment for me, thankfully this was something that we have since had great conversations about and they remain great friends and pillars of support to me,” she said.

Emma thanked all those involved in Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the fans for the support she was given. Now that her firing has played out, Emma’s ready to move on to the next big life adventure.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Emma Crouch has a message for her co-stars

Along with her departure, Emma also had some kind words for her fellow crew members.

In another IG post, Emma shared several behind-the-scenes photos of the crew during happier times.

“I was spoiled with the crew I was given during my time on BD, each person taught me something that I hold close. I’m so lucky to have had such a special group of people by my side who continue to support me,” the yachtie expressed.

Danni Warren, Daisy Kelliher, and Diana Cruz got a special shout-out in Emma’s message.

“Special mention to the girls, you were always there for me… (that isn’t a dig at the guys, I should have spoken to them also 🤣),” ended the caption.

Emma Crouch’s time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht has ended, but her firing is just the beginning of what’s to come on the show. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy revealed things take a turn for the hit sailing show, and the drama’s taken to a new level.

What did you think of Emma’s firing?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.