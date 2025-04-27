Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Chase Lemacks hard launches new relationshhip after Danni Warren drama

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Chase Lemacks has put all his boatmance drama in the rearview.

Chase has lived his best life since his split from Season 5 co-star Danni Warren.

In fact, the deckhand has moved on with a special someone.

After Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 wrapped its run on Bravo, Chase revealed he had a new lady love.

Chase showed off his girlfriend to Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans this week via social media.

Rachel Waldrop is the woman who has Chase smiling and who he’s calling his “best friend.”

Chase Lemacks reveals new relationship after Danni Warren drama

Taking to Instagram, Chase shared a carousel of photos of himself with Rachel to tell their story. The Instagram share includes 13 photos, several of which have captions.

“There’s this girl” was written on one picture, while another had “I like her a lot” on it. Chase called Rachel the “absolute best” before revealing how even their churches fight together.

Rachel has a dog that Chase adores, and we hope his pal Charlie does, too. Chase revealed that Rachel is “a goofball just like me” before admitting their relationship has been mostly long-distance, but that’s changing soon.

The deckhand explained he wanted to share his happiness and thanked fans for reading his IG share.

“New best friend alert @rachhhh_w If the photos don’t line up, just know I tried my best😂#hardlaunch #proverbs31,” was the caption on Chase’s Instagram post.

According to Rachel’s Instagram bio, she’s a fitness trainer. Rachel appears to love traveling just as much as her man.

Chase has yet to be featured on Rachel’s social media, at least as of this writing, but she did respond to his post about her.

“Excited to take on this adventure with you,” she wrote in the comments section.

Chaes’s new GF pops up on social media. Pic credit: @chase_lemacks/Instagram

Will Chase return to Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

After spending two seasons, well, one and a half, on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, fans can’t help but wonder if Chase will return to the show. At the end of Season 5, Chase admitted that he’s always open to working with Captain Glenn Shephard.

However, Chase’s life looks much different now than it did, including selling his boat, Grace. In a YouTube video a few weeks ago, Chase admitted he’s making life changes as he owns his past mistakes.

The deckhand has not addressed whether he’s open to another stint on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, it may not be an option for Chase, not because of him, but because of the show’s future.

Perhaps he will pull a Daisy Kelliher and Chef Ben Robinson and surface on another show in the Below Deck franchise.

In the meantime, Chase is enjoying where he is in life with his lady, Rachel, and what’s next for them.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.