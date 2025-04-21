Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Anthony Drewitt-Barlow’s house raided by federal agents

Former Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Anthony Drewitt-Barlow has been making headlines, but not for his time on the show.

Anthony, known as Tony, was a guest on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 along with his ex-husband, Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, their kids, and their partners.

The Drewitt-Barlow family dynamic raised eyebrows with the crew, especially Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Alli Dore.

It was revealed during their Below Deck Sailing Yacht stint that Barrie and Tony were the first gay couple to use a surrogate in the United Kingdom, as well as the first to have their name on their children’s birth certificates.

Four years after their stint in the Below Deck franchise, Tony is back in the press.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Recently, Tony’s home in the United States was reportedly raided by the feds.

Anthony Drewitt-Barlow’s house was raided

According to TMZ, Homeland Security Agents raided Tony’s Tampa Bay, Florida home last week.

“Homeland Security Investigations Tampa did execute a federal search warrant at that location, as it is part of an ongoing investigation, we don’t have any additional information to release at this time,” a spokesperson for Homeland Security shared with the outlet.

The spokesperson also shared information about a tip line with the outlet, although TMZ said it was unknown why the information was shared or what it related to.

“Anyone with knowledge of a potential victim of sex trafficking, or have been a witness to sex trafficking, in this case, should call the tip line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE,” the Homeland Security spokesman told TMZ.

As of this writing, Tony has not been arrested or charged with any crime related to the investigation. It’s unclear if Tony was at his Florida home at the time of the raid, as the Drewitt-Barlow family has multiple homes in the US and the UK.

Barrie and Tony Drewitt-Barlow’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht stint

During their time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Barrie came across to fans as demanding. He refused to have their nine-member group served dinner family style, and regularly complained about the food.

Chef Natasha De Bourg was all over the place, struggling to serve the various meal requests simultaneously. She also apparently didn’t serve poached eggs correctly, giving Barrie something else to talk about.

Tony had been battling throat cancer, and the family was grateful to have him on the trip. Tony came across as more subdued than Barrie on the show.

Barrie, who had split with Tony before they appeared on the show, proposed to his boyfriend Scott during the trip, on the night of Tony’s birthday. Tony also had his new boyfriend, Brett, on the trip.

Keep checking back with Monsters and Critics as this story about Tony continues to develop.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.