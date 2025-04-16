Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht canceled? That’s the question on fans’ minds after a shocking announcement came out recently.

The other day Bravo revealed that Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher joined Below Deck Down Under for Season 4.

Daisy takes on the chief stew role, with Below Deck fan favorite Chef Ben Robinson returning to the yachting franchise in the galley.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ben and Daisy addressed their new gig as excitement for seeing them work with Captain Jason Chambers mounts.

The news just might be a nail in the Below Deck Sailing Yacht coffin as a scandal has plagued the show.

Let’s take a look at what we know about the future of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht canceled?

The truth is that Bravo hasn’t said a peep about the future of the hit sailing show.

However, Season 6 was not filmed last summer, which doesn’t bode too well for Below Deck Sailing Yacht. In the past, the show was filmed in the summer, either before or after Below Deck Med.

Now, that doesn’t mean the show is doomed. Considering there’s no room for it on the schedule in 2025, Season 6 could film this summer and be ready for a 2026 air date.

The sexual assault scandal involving Gary King continues to be a stain on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Amid the lawsuit accusing Gary, Bravo, 51 Minds, the production company behind the Below Deck shows, and more of covering up Gary’s actions in the sexual assault, the show as we know it may be over.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht could be canceled or undergo a revamp, similar to what happened after Season 1. The good news is that fans should have an answer soon.

Bravo upfronts are in May when the network announces what shows are returning for the fall and early 2026.

More Below Deck news

While we wait to see what happens with Below Deck Sailing Yacht, there’s plenty happening in the franchise to keep fans entertained.

The mid-season trailer for Below Deck Down Under Season 3 dropped and reveals the drama has only just begun.

Johnny from Below Deck Down Under spoke out following his firing, teasing a possible return to the franchise.

Captain Kerry Titheradge and Fraser Olender recently teased Below Deck Season 12, calling it the “craziest season ever.”

Below Deck Med stars Nathan Gallager and Gael Cameron are expecting their first child soon and have shared the gender of the little one.

Do you want Below Deck Sailing Yacht to return?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.