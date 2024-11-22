Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers: Boat crash aftermath, Danni complains to Keith, and Emma drama

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were left on a cliffhanger on this week’s episode when a random yacht was heading straight for Parsifal III.

Gary King springs into action while screaming for Danni Warren to get Captain Glenn Shepard immediately.

In true Bravo fashion, the screen went dark, flashing the infamous “To Be Continued.”

There wasn’t a next-on preview to keep fans wondering what happens next.

However, thanks to the latest preview video, fans can find out how it all plays out.

Along with the boat crash, more crew drama heats up as Below Deck Sailing Yacht nears the back half of the season.

The boat crash aftermath leads to more Emma Crouch drama on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

It’s craziness on Parsifal III as Gary screams at the other yacht to get someone’s attention, to no avail. Gary does take a moment to scold Emma Crouch for not having her uniform on and sends her down to change.

In her cabin with Daisy Kelliher, Emma complains about Gary and honestly takes her time changing, which leads to Gary getting even more upset with her. Even Captain Glenn notices Emma taking forever to get back on deck, and we all know that is not good for the deckhand.

Soon, Keith Allen arrives in the tender with the guests to save the day. Gary has Keith pull up to the yacht to bang on a cabin window and it works. Finally, a person emerges to prevent the collision.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Danni Warren argues with Keith Allen

After the crisis is averted, the guests head to bed as Keith and Danni do some cleaning. In the galley, the talk turns to the interior tension.

Danni admits there’s drama, alluding to what happened between her and Diana Cruz on the last charter. The stew also disses Daisy’s organizational skills and admits she’s over the “bad vibes” on the yacht.

Keith tries to give Danni some positive criticism about pointing fingers, but it falls on deaf ears. Instead, Danni gets offended that he’s taking Daisy’s side and becomes annoyed, making for an awkward situation.

Via her confessional, Danni expresses the experience with Parsifal III hasn’t been good for her.

The video flips to the next day, as the guests recount the near yacht collision from the night before, and Gary has to yet again reteach Emma something on deck.

Things don’t look good for Emma. Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht hits the mid-way point on the next episode, and as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy teased everything changes.

Could this be the end of Emma’s time on the hit sailing show? Be sure to tune in to find out.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.