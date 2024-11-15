Who gets fired on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5? That’s the question on fans’ minds as several crew members crumble on the show.

Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht nears the halfway point, which means it’s time for the yachties to shape up or ship out.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Glenn Shephard puts Chef Cloyce Martin in his place in a new sneak peek.

However, the chef isn’t the only crew member in danger of leaving Parsifal III before the season ends.

In fact, at least three other yachties could either get fired or opt to leave, and we are here for the cast shakeup.

Let’s look at who’s on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht chopping block.

Who gets fired on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5?

Honestly, Cloyce probably won’t get fired because finding a chef is challenging. Cloyce would have to screw up royally for Captain Glenn to let him go, and we all know the cocky chef won’t leave on his own.

On the other hand, Emma Crouch seems to be a given not to make it to the end. Gary King keeps losing patience with her, and rightfully so.

The deckhand continues not to do as she’s directed, especially the anchor watch duties.

Although we can see Gary firing her, we can also see Captain Glenn letting Emma leave on her own accord. After all, she doesn’t seem interested in staying on the luxury sailing yacht.

Danni Warren and Diana Cruz are causing serious trouble in the interior, but they will likely be around all season. Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher can put up with attitude as long as it doesn’t affect the job getting done.

The two stews would have to make a major mistake for Daisy to fire one of them. Daisy has yet to fire a stew during her time on the show.

We know Captain Glenn does fire someone (thanks to the mid-season trailer). Since the footage doesn’t show Emma getting yelled at by the captain, it is likely someone else.

All of this means that Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans should expect at least one, if not two crew members not to be around at the end of Seasons 5.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.