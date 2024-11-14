Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have missed Colin MacRae on Season 5 of the hit sailing show.

Colin, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Captain Glenn Shephard played pivotal roles in making Below Deck Sailing Yacht a huge success.

The four became a dream team, but that all changed during a very turbulent Season 4 when a love triangle between Gary, Daisy, and Colin fractured their friendship.

While Gary and Daisy are back for Season 5, Colin decided not to return following the Season 4 drama.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Colin revealed he needed a mental health break and was living out a life-long dream.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now, as Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is in full swing, Captain Glenn has given an update on his pal Colin.

Captain Glenn Shephard reveals if Colin MacRae will return to Below Deck Sailing Yacht

This week, Captain Glenn appeared on Watch What Happens Live to discuss all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Along with Danni Warren, Captain Glenn answered questions from Andy Cohen and the fans.

One of those questions was if Captain Glenn thought Colin would ever come back and work with him again.

“I was just with him at Annapolis Boat Show, and I would love to have him back. I think there’s a chance he would come back for sure,” Captain Glenn expressed.

What are the chances that Colin would return to Parsifal III? #BelowDeck #WWHL pic.twitter.com/lOAKAuUjw0 — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) November 12, 2024

Colin shared some special moments from his and Captain Glenn’s reunion at the boat show, but there was no mention of a return to reality TV.

In fact, we don’t even know if Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been renewed for Season 6, which has some fans worried the show is headed for a Bravo pause.

Captain Glenn Shephard weighs in on Daisy Kelliher and Gary King drama

It’s no secret that things between Gary and Daisy are not once what they were. Daisy admitted the reunion was just a couple of days before Season 5 began to film, which explained the tension between them.

The captain addressed the dynamic shift and struggles between his two department heads on WWHL.

“I think they’re kind of struggling a bit, but I think they’re getting through it. I think they’re rebuilding their friendship,” he stated.

Right now, we know that Daisy did not have the best reaction to Gary kissing Danni Warren.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans can expect more drama between the chief stew and first officer as the season continues.

Do you hope Colin comes back to the show?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.