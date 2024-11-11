Here’s all the Bravo shows on pause and when they might return

Last week news broke that Bravo has put The Real Housewives of Dubai on pause after Season 2.

RHODubai was the latest show from the network not to get canceled but instead put on pause.

What that means is that Bravo isn’t giving up on a show but also currently has no plans to film a new season.

The Real Housewives of Dubai pause means that if the show does return, it will be in 2026 at the earliest, but it could be longer.

Remember, The Real Housewives of Miami was on pause for eight years before making its triumphant return.

Let’s take a look at all the Bravo shows put on pause in 2024 and when they might be back on the network.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

It’s no secret that The Real Housewives of New Jersey got dark over the last couple of seasons, especially Season 14.

When the reunion for RHONJ Season 14 was canceled, the writing was on the wall for a pause and a reboot.

Despite several rumors of cast members saying they are returning, Andy Cohen has reiterated several times that talks about Season 15 have yet to happen. In fact, he doesn’t expect them to begin until well into the New Year.

All of this means fans shouldn’t expect any version of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo airwaves until 2026. The good news is that, unlike other shows on pause, we know Andy plans to bring RHONJ back sooner rather than later.

Vanderpump Rules

Last spring, after Vanderpump Rules Season 11 and the aftermath of Sandoval played out, the show was put on pause.

Instead of the normal summer filming schedule, the show was reportedly pushed back to the fall to give the cast time to breathe following the scandal.

However, we are now in November, and there’s been no news on when or if Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules is happening.

The rumor mill is buzzing that the show is getting a revamp with a new cast for several reasons, including friction in the cast and expensive cast salaries.

At this point, if Vanderpump Rules comes back with the same cast, it won’t be until mid to late 2025, but honestly, we see a reboot coming.

More Bravo shows on pause

Two Summer House spin-offs were each put on pause while the OG show gears up for Season 9 to air in the winter.

After two seasons, Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard was put on pause. The show had a similar format to Summer House and followed a group of young Black professionals vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard for the summer.

Winter House was a mashup of Bravo stars from different shows, including Southern Charm, Summer House, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, and Family Karma. The show lasted three seasons but it didn’t gain much traction from fans.

There’s no indication that Winter House or Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard will be back anytime soon. That being said, the earliest either would return would be in 2026, with filming happening in 2025.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are worried the show will be paused after Season 5 wraps its fun on Bravo airwaves. The sexual misconduct scandal involving Gary King seems to have plagued the show.

Not only did the scandal delay Season 5’s airing, but there have been no signs that Season 6 was filmed over the summer, like in previous years. Bravo has not paused the sailing show as of this writing, so stay tuned.

What do you think of Bravo pausing shows?

Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives of Dubai, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Winter House, and Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard are all streaming on Peacock.