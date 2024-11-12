Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Danni Warren shades Daisy Kelliher, claps back at Keith Allen insult

There’s no love lost between Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Danni Warren and Daisy Kelliher amid their Season 5 drama.

Danni has been making waves on the hit sailing show since she boarded Parsifal III.

The stew hasn’t hidden her desire for male attention and her wish not to work too hard.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Danni was dragged for her drunken kiss with Gary King after Keith Allen kept shutting her down.

This week, Danni appeared alongside Captain Glenn Shephard on Watch What Happens Live.

Danni spoke her truth, which included dissing her chief stew and weighing in on Keith insulting her.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Danni Warren shades Daisy Kelliher

On WWHL, Andy Cohen couldn’t help but have his guests answer questions about their crew members.

During a game of Deck Heads, Danni and Captain Glenn had to pick one of the Season 5 crew members’ bobbleheads when answering certain questions. Yes, Danni was a bobblehead in the game, and Captain Glenn chose her for a couple of questions.

One question was for Danni only, and it asked her to reveal whether she thought Gary or Daisy was a better manager.

Although she scrunched up her face like she didn’t want to answer, Danni ultimately chose Gary. Honestly, it wasn’t a surprise considering Danni and Daisy have already butted heads this season over table decor, working in cabins, and other stew duties.

Danni did admit, though, that she and Emma Crouch were the two who complained about their jobs the most, so we have to give her credit for owning that.

The stew also stood up herself against Keith, who took a dig at her over getting a hunky beach club host’s digits.

Danni Warren claps back at Keith Allen insulting her on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

In true Andy fashion, he couldn’t help stirring the pot a little bit. The WWHL host asked Danni her thoughts on Keith, saying she was “punching up” when flirting with the guy at the beach club.

“I think you could see I was pretty offended, and I mean, I wanted to punch him in the head just for saying that, but yeah, you can’t teach manners these days apparently, so that’s fun,” she expressed.

Captain Glenn tried to put a positive spin on it, claiming Keith said that because he liked her. Danni wasn’t having any of it, though, insisting Keith could have found a less insulting way to show he liked her if that was the case.

Finally, after six episodes, we got some Below Deck Sailing Yacht guests on Watch What Happens Live. Along with Danni Warren dissing Daisy Kelliher and Keith Warren, Captain Glenn Shepard shared his advice for his Season 5 crew, and you can read what he said here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.