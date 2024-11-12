Captain Glenn Shephard has advice for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 crew

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan-favorite Captain Glenn Shephard has some advice for his Season 5 crew members.

There’s no question that the current Parsifal III crew could learn a thing or two from the fan-favorite captain.

After all, Diana Cruz and Danni Warren constantly complain about working, while Chef Cloyce Martin has been less-than-stellar in the galley.

On deck, Emma Crouch has been slacking and not taking helpful criticism from Gary King or Keith Allen very well.

Last night, Captain Glenn appeared on Watch What Happens Live via Zoom with Danni.

In true fashion, Andy wanted all the details, including Captain Glenn’s advice for his current team.

Here’s the advice Captain Glenn Shephard has for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 crew

Andy asked the captain to reveal one way each of his crew members from this season could improve at their job.

It was so awkward for Captain Glenn because we all know he hates to say bad things about anyone, but he did find some constructive criticism for each person.

The captain feels like Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher needs to listen more, especially regarding feedback. Captain Glenn thinks Gary needs to “keep his head in the game” and his “eye on the ball” when working.

“He could probably learn a bit from Keith, who seems very focused on his professionalism,” the captain added about Gary.

When it came to Cloyce, Captain Glenn had some very interesting words of wisdom that we have no doubt will go right over the chef’s head.

“Don’t let perfection be the enemy of good,” he shared.

More advice from Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shephard

Danni got a pass and props from Captain Glenn, who claims she’s been doing a great job this season. The captain expressed his happiness with her, but since she was a guest on WWHL, too, we are pretty sure that impacted his answer.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have found plenty of issues with Danni.

Captain Glenn didn’t hold back from expressing his feelings about Emma, and there wasn’t really any advice, just a truth bomb.

“I don’t think she’s ready for the role. She’s struggling, obviously,” Captain Glenn stated.

It should surprise no one that the captain had no advice for Keith other than to keep doing his thing. Keith has been killing it this season, and he’s pretty much the only one other than Davide Morosi.

Captain Glenn advised Diana to “take the time to learn a little bit more about your department and about the things you need to do.” The captain reminded the stew that the job has many moving parts, and they all need to be done whether she wants to or not.

When it came to his bunkmate, Davide, he had only one piece of advice.

“Davide is great, but I think he could; now that I have seen it, I think he could keep his pants on in the cabin,” the captain laughed.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers know that Davide has been captured naked, climbing into bed after a drunk crew night out more than once.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.