Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers: Chef Cloyce gets schooled, Daisy and Gary fun, and more

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 keeps barreling right along, and spoilers tease the dynamic is about to shift.

The season’s halfway point is near, which means Captain Glenn Shephard is losing patience.

For most of Season 5, Chef Cloyce Martin has been struggling to make a good impression.

While some guests have been fond of him, the chef has also received many complaints, including the current primary, who wasn’t happy with a family-style meal.

The most recent episode ended with Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher trying to get the young chef to step it up.

In the latest sneak peek for Below Deck Sailing Yacht, chef Cloyce doubles down on his arrogance until the captain calls him out.

Chef Cloyce Martin gets schooled on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

It should surprise no one that Daisy’s critique to push Cloyce to elevate his game falls on deaf ears. Via his confessional, Cloyce toots his own horn, listing how in demand his cooking skills are, while also taking a dig at Daisy, calling her “confused.”

Daisy can clearly see that Cloyce isn’t listening to her. In her confessional, she reiterates that if they can’t work as a team, then everything is pointless.

Before ending the chat, Daisy strokes Cloyce’s ego one more time to try to get his head in the game before walking away. However, when the tip meeting arrives, Captain Glenn Shephard has Daisy’s back and puts Cloyce in his place.

The captain wants Cloyce to “think outside of the box” after sharing that the chef has been having some troubles. Captain Glenn also demands that Cloyce spend more time prepping the food in advance so guests don’t have to wait.

There’s no question that Cloyce isn’t meeting Captain Glenn’s standards. That needs to change as the crew heads into the fifth charter of the season.

In his confessional, Cloyce calls out Daisy and Captain Glenn for ruining his day without taking ownership of his actions.

More Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers

The preview video shows Emma Crouch frustrated that neither Keith Allen nor Gary King woke her up for the docking. They had Davide Morosi out on deck helping, and things couldn’t have gone smoother.

Emma has an awkward exchange with Gary, who basically blows her off to go search for Keith.

Later, we get a glimpse of Gary and Daisy having fun like they used to before all the Season 4 drama plagued their friendship. They discuss the upcoming night out with a bit of laughter and light-heartedness that we all know won’t last long.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.