Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Lucy Edmunds hits back at yachting critic judging her after the show

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Lucy Edmunds knows how to make the best out of a bad situation.

Lucy appeared on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 and was an absolute gem.

Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher got lucky with Lucy and Mads Herrera for the dream interior team.

Despite not being part of the drama, being on the sailing show has somehow earned Lucy that reputation.

Taking to TikTok the other day, Lucy opened up about the struggle to work in the yachting industry after Below Deck Sailing Yacht was real.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Instead of getting angry, Lucy used her wit, charm, and bluntness to tell her story.

In the video, Lucy whispered to explain her latest ordeal in the yachting industry. The words “Trying to work on a different yacht after Below Deck” were written across the footage.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Lucy Edmunds hits back at judgy chief stew

Lucy had just arrived on a yacht and was slated to be there for only two weeks. When she met the chief stew, Lucy immediately got attitude from her.

“The chief stew says, ‘I don’t watch the show Below Deck, but Lucy, no funny business like on TV,’” Lucy shared.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum replied to the woman, “Oh, nice to meet you too. I am only here for two weeks so relax.”

Lucy explained that while the sailing show was filled with drama if her new chief stew had watched it, she would know that Lucy basically just cleaned up s**t and cried.

Despite what Lucy said, that didn’t stop the chief stew from assuming the worst about her, forcing Lucy to defend her yachting skills even more.

“Well, there’s literally a video of me if you watched it cleaning up poo with my bare hands, so I think you’re okay,” Lucy hit back.

In the end, Lucy just planned to do her job and get her money.

However, before ending the video ended, she revealed that on every single yacht she’s worked on since Below Deck Sailing Yacht, someone has assumed she sucked at her job.

“What it’s like trying to work on a different yacht after being on Below Deck + a terrible french accent 🥲 #belowdeck #yachting #sailing #storytime,” was the caption on her TikTok.

Lucy Edmunds gets support from Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans

The comments section of Lucy’s TikTok was flooded with love for the stew and the job she did on the hit sailing show.

Several pleaded with Lucy to return for another season of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht, while others laughed that anyone thought she was drama.

Below Deck fans love Lucy. Pic credit: @lucy.edmunds1/TikTok

Seriously, Lucy was the least dramatic of the entire crew on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4. Well, except for Captain Glenn Shephard, of course.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy Kelliher could use Lucy Edmunds on this season of the show because Diana Cruz and Danni Warren are not meshing with the chief stew.

Who else misses Lucy?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.