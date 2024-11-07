RHOD alum Tiffany Moon weighs in on Daisy Kelliher and Chef Cloyce Martin

The Real Housewives of Dallas alum Tiffany Moon appeared on Below Deck Sailing Yacht for a brief stint this week.

Tiffany was joined by her husband, Daniel, and two other couples for a quick trip on the Parsifal III in Ibiza.

The group appeared to have a great time on their one-day charter, except for Jerry, who clashed with Stew Diana Cruz over an espresso martini.

Honestly, Tiffany and her group were a pleasure to watch, even their photo shoot on the beach.

Following their episode, the RHOD alum opened up about her Below Deck Sailing Yacht experience.

Chef Cloyce Martin and Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher were two of the topics Tiffany addressed.

What did Tiffany Moon say about Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher?

Season 5 has been a struggle for Daisy, who isn’t just dealing with the aftermath of Season 4 and stews like Danni Warren, making things more challenging for her.

Daisy hid her struggles well because Tiffany had nothing but great things to say about the chief stew. Speaking with The Daily Dish, Daisy got mad props from The Real Housewives of Dallas alum.

“She really took pride in her work and made every detail seamless. I could tell she was a true professional, attentive to every aspect of our experience,” Tiffany expressed.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans might be surprised to learn that Tiffany also had good things to say about Cloyce.

RHOD alum Tiffany Moon weighs in on Chef Cloyce Martin’s food

There’s no question that Clocye has had his issues this season on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Married to Medicine alum Contessa Metcalfe was not a fan of the food during her charter.

That was not the case for Tiffany or her group, all of whom really enjoyed the chef’s cooking.

“The chef’s food was absolutely incredible! Every dish was beautifully presented, and you could tell there was so much thought and creativity behind each meal. The flavors were incredible,” she said. “The chef went above and beyond to accommodate everyone’s preferences,” she told The Daily Dish.

In fact, Tiffany went as far as to say there wasn’t a meal of Cloyce’s that didn’t impress her.

