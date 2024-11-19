Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans slam Emma and Danni over bad behavior: ‘LOSE THE TUDE’

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 hit the midway point, and fans are not holding back their true feelings about the crew.

Danni Warren and Emma Crouch riled the trolls during the most recent episode of the hit sailing show.

They have had the Below Deck Sailing Yacht critics coming for them since day one.

Along with their work ethic, Danni’s thirsty boy crazy ways have come under fire.

Now, as Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are convinced one of them won’t make it to the end of the season, Danni and Emma are being dragged.

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire, with the haters putting the stew and deckhand on blast.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans want Emma to ‘LOSE THE TUDE’

One X user questioned exactly what was the deal with Emma after she got offended when Gary King critiqued whether she wanted to be on Parsifal III.

What exactly is Emma's deal?! Is she just completely useless or totally lazy? Or both. #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/XEwNIapLED — Marti Marti Marti (@Chawngie) November 19, 2024

“#BELOWDECK: earth to emma! LOSE THE TUDE, DUDE! i can’t stand gary but in this particular situation, he’s absolutely in the right. emma needs to be on a plane ride home by the end of the episode,” read an X.

#BELOWDECK: earth to emma! LOSE THE TUDE, DUDE! i can’t stand gary but in this particular situation, he’s absolutely in the right. emma needs to be on a plane ride home by the end of the episode.#BELOWDECKSAILING | #BELOWDECKSAILINGYACHT pic.twitter.com/QrPE3KTihL — — C | A | M | E | R | O | N — (@its1stclassCAM) November 19, 2024

Another agreed with Gary that Emma has no sense of urgency, but she sure does have a lot of “excuses.”

There was even a GIF of Emma trying to avoid any responsibility.

“Emma’s level of DELUSION about her work performance needs to be studied!”

Emma's level of DELUSION about her work performance needs to be studied! #BelowDeckSailing#BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/CuxpEZvkpI — Giggy (@Giggyrock) November 19, 2024

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans blast ‘annoying’ Danni Warren

After Keith Allen dissed Danni because she kissed Gary, Daisy Kelliher stood up for Keith. Danni got mad at the chief stew, but Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were not on her side.

One X user kept it simple and to the point, hiding their dislike of the stew.

“God, Danni is annoying,” said an X that used a GIF of Cindy Brady to get their message across.

Danni was also called the female version of Gary, which we all know is not a compliment.

“Danni has to be the single most insecure girl on the planet… the BDE is fooling no one,” wrote a critic.

Danni has to be the single most insecure girl on the planet… the BDE is fooling no one #BelowDeck #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/dj9HpaphUC — deeznuts (@waterthose888) November 19, 2024

Another X user suspects that based on Danni’s reaction to Daisy siding with Keith, trouble is coming for the interior crew.

I think there is going to be a big blow up between Daisy and Danni eventually this season. #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdeck #BDSY pic.twitter.com/uIcvId6GRD — Susie S. (@MissSusie66) November 19, 2024

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy teased things will heat up on the hit sailing show as the back half of Season 5 begins next week.

What do you think of Danni and Emma?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.