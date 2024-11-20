Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher ‘felt bad’ for reaction to Gary King and Danni Warren kiss

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has been rethinking one of her decisions after watching the show back.

Daisy and Gary King have been navigating their turbulent relationship following the Season 4 drama with Colin MacRae.

The Season 4 reunion was filmed days before Gary and Daisy returned to Parsifal III for the new season.

We saw the chief stew come in hot at the first officer more than once, with fans fuming over the same old Below Deck Sailing Yacht drama.

That included Daisy flipping out over Gary kissing her stew Danni Warren, even though we all know that’s what Gary does best.

In the recent Watch What Happens Live episode, Daisy revealed how she feels about the situation after seeing it play out on screen.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher ‘felt bad’ for her reaction to Gary King and Danni Warren’s kiss

It’s no secret Daisy and Gary have legit hooked up before. Their little secret came out thanks to his jealousy of her and Colin during Season 4.

On WWHL, Andy wanted to know if Daisy was shocked that Gary made out with Danni after she told him to stay away from her stews. Instead of taking aim at Gary, Daisy reflected on her reaction to learning the kiss news.

“I think I was shocked. And I think you see that in my reaction. I actually felt a bit bad watching it back. I was a little overreactive. But yeah, I was just like, ‘Really? Like again?’” she expressed.

Andy also couldn’t help asking about the state of her friendship with Gary these days.

“We’re good,” Daisy said, a bit flustered, almost as if she had more to say but couldn’t just yet.

What she did talk about was Chef Cloyce Martin and his little crush on her.

Daisy Kelliher reveals if Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Chef Cloyce Martin is her type

All season long, Cloyce has made comments about Daisy, hinting he has a crush even though they butt heads in the galley. The chef expressed he thought Daisy would make a good wife to the guys on the first crew night out.

A virtual fan mentioned Cloyce’s thing for Daisy on Watch What Happens Live, giving Daisy a chance to address the situation.

“I had heard snippets, but I never took it seriously,” she expressed.

When Andy asked if it was because of his age, Daisy agreed, adding, “Yeah, because he’s young and he’s just, he’s probably not my type, not in a bad way. He’s so lovely, and he’s so nice, but yeah, no, it was hard to take seriously,” Daisy responded.

Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has hit the halfway point. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy defended the “slow” season and teased things are heating up on the show, so keep watching.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.