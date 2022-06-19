Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher recalls drunken fan girl moment with RHOBH star

Daisy has become known for some hilarious drunk girl moments. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher recalls a drunken fan girl moment with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Daisy isn’t one to shy away from revealing those drunken times when she makes a fool of herself. Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers have seen a few of those play out on screen over the last couple of seasons.

The Irish beauty had the Internet and Andy Cohen buzzing last year when she had a little too much wine during the Season 2 reunion show. It’s just one example of her actions that keep Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans talking, and Daisy recently shared another one.

Daisy Kelliher recalls drunken fan girl moment with RHOBH star

Last month several famous Bravo faces spent time together in New York City to put impress advertisers at the Bravo upfronts. Daisy was one of the stars from the Below Deck family invited to the event.

“It was amazing. The Below Deck crew were awesome, and they were so welcoming and friendly. We partied and got to know each other,” Daisy shared on Watch What Happens Live this week.

Below Deck stars weren’t the only ones in attendance either. The Real Housewives franchise had many ladies in full glam there to wow advertisers. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills starlet Kyle Richards wowed Daisy but the chief stew didn’t make the best impression.

“We took a photo, and I went up to Kyle, and I was pretty drunk. I was just, like, I’m fangirling. And I think she was like, ‘Oh God,’ and [ran] away from me,” Daisy spilled.

During #WWHL, Daisy Kelliher shared that she drunkenly met Kyle Richards at the NBC Upfronts.@daisykelliher87 @KyleRichards pic.twitter.com/u1j5BWYgUR

Other Below Deck stars react to meeting Real Housewives ladies

Daisy wasn’t the only Below Deck cast member to react to having a run-in with one of the ladies from the Ral Housewives franchise.

The official Instagram account for Bravo reshared a photo of Kyle with a few of the ladies from the hit franchise, including her costar, Garcelle Beauvais.

It didn’t take long for the comments section to be filled with remarks on the stunning photo. Two of the replies were from Below Deck stars.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard and Below Deck alum chef Rachel Hargrove both gushed over mee the ladies.

The end of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 is near, which means Daisy Kelliher won’t be on the small screen for much longer. That doesn’t mean she won’t keep telling stories via social media or Pita Party, which she hosts with Alli Dore and Danie Soares.

Chef Marcos Spaziani has revealed his future with the show, but Daisy has been quiet about hers. There’s no question she has become the face of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, so all signs point to coming back for Season 4.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 finale airs Monday, June 20 at 8/7c on Bravo.