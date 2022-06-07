RHOBH: Dorit Kemsley slays in sheer biker shorts and panties

Dorit puts her killer body on display in latest fashion risk. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills starlet Dorit Kemsley slays in sheer shorts and black panties as she continues to show off her killer fashion sense.

As RHOBH fans know, Dorit goes all out when it comes to fashion. The swimsuit designer doesn’t shy away from making bold choices or taking risks. Dorit has no problem putting her ample assets on display, either.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has just begun, with Dorit’s horrific home invasion playing out on-screen. Dorit has been open about the tragic event, as she puts her best foot forward off-screen for the sake of her family.

That includes keeping her fashion game on point, something Dorit appears to do with ease.

RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley slays in sheer biker shorts and black panties

Dorit kicked off the new week with an IG post showing off three of the stunning outfits she wore while recently in Las Vegas. The blonde beauty went all out, donning very different looks that each fit her like a glove, but one brought the heat to the internet.

In the second photo, Dorit slayed in sheer black bike shorts with black panties and a matching sheer black long-sleeve shirt with a black tank top underneath. Dorit completed the jaw-dropping outfit with black heels, a small black purse, and slick-backed hair.

The other two pictures featured in the IG post included one of Dorit in a long-sleeve red mini dress held together by four large buttons and barely covering her lady parts. Dorit opted for another super short dress for her third outfit. This time the dress had short sleeves and hugged her in all the right places.

“thank you @wynnlasvegas, @cultureclubofficial, @boygeorgeofficial and @paul_kemsley_pk for an unforgettable vegas weekend✨ which is your favorite look, 1, 2 or 3?” she wrote on the post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dorit stuns in awards show looks

No one likes a reason to get all glammed up more than Dorit, and what better excuse to put her risky glam on display than at an award show.

Kicking off 2022, Dorit took the People’s Choice Awards by storm in a sleek back cut-out dress that showed off her ample cleavage while high-lighting her toned abs and tiny waist. Dorit shared the look on Instagram in one of her very first posts following her brief social media hiatus after the robbery.

Most recently, Dorit opted for another sheer black look for the 2022 MTV Awards. She wore sheet pants with black boy shorts underneath and a matching tank with a sheer long-sleeve top, completed with open-toe black heels. A video gave her 1.4 million followers a view of the sexy outfit from all sides.

There’s one thing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans can count on from Dorit Kemsley. The blonde beauty never phones in her fashion choices, and Dorit’s latest Vegas outfits are proof of that.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.